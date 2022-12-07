MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”

