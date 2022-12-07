Read full article on original website
BBC
Gujarat results: Why Modi continues to be India’s biggest vote-getter
Incumbent politicians in India are among the most vulnerable in the world. "Two out of three governments get thrown out in India. In America, the number is just the opposite - two out of the three get elected," Ruchir Sharma, a leading analyst, once noted. Narendra Modi appears to be...
PM Modi's party set for record win in India's Gujarat state election
AHMEDABAD, India, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win the biggest majority by any party at elections in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalists ahead of general elections in 2024.
India’s ruling BJP set for landslide victory in Modi’s home state
India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in prime minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat where it has secured a record seventh term in power.The record win in Gujarat is a big boost to the BJP ahead of the national elections in 2024.The western state has been a BJP bastion since 1995, where Mr Modi himself remained chief minister for two terms before being elected as prime minister for the first time in 2014.The party secured a record 157 seats out of the total 182 in the state polls, as results were counted on Thursday.The results also...
marinelink.com
Protests Called Off at Adani's South India Port
Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met. Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Migrants face ‘unprecedented rise in violence’ in EU borders, report finds
Asylum seekers beaten and sexually assaulted before being illegally removed, says Border Violence Monitoring Network
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Diamond diggers in South Africa's deserted mines break the law — and risk their lives
Photos show the desperate search for scraps left by big diamond operators. But amid rampant poverty and unemployment, zama-zamas see no other way to provide for their families.
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Economists hail end to zero Covid in China but huge human toll is feared
Beijing’s abrupt dismantling of zero-Covid controls has been welcomed by economists, even as the country braces itself for the human impact of letting the disease spread through a vulnerable population. The leadership’s abrupt U-turn on how it handles the pandemic appears to have been triggered by protests against controls...
maritime-executive.com
DP World to Modernize Somalia’s Bosaso Port as it Expands African Ops
In yet another move to expand its influence in Somalia, the DP World and Somalia’s State Government of Puntland have signed an agreement for the expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso in northeastern Somalia. It becomes the second port after Berbera in the Somali peninsula to be under the DP World’s management.
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
Lula faces stiff challenge to fulfil vow to reverse Amazon deforestation in Brazil
President’s predecessor Bolsonaro unleashed record destruction on rainforest and emboldened loggers, land grabbers and illegal miners
Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests
New Cumbria coalmine: backlash grows as steel industry plays down demand
‘Red wall credentials’ suspected at Westminster as real reason for approval by Michael Gove
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
