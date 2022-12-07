ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ

- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Who stole catalytic converters from school buses parked in NJ lot?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special

Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY

PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
