State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ
- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
New Jersey’s Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State Is Revealed
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined the one restaurant that has the best nachos in the entire state. There's no doubt that we are used to having the best in many different...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
A Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Recalls This Holiday Product
Great, here's one more thing to have to worry about during the busiest time of the year. It seems like we are more and more frequently hearing about recalls. Just a few days ago, there was a recall announced for Weiss sea salt ice cream because coconut was accidentally added to a batch.
5 totally awesome model railroads to visit in N.J. during the holidays (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. In some households where Christmas is celebrated, presents aren’t the only items tucked under the Tannenbaum. For many families,...
This is why people are moving from New Jersey more than any other state
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we have been named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. Universal Van Lines...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will open its newest New Jersey location in Wayne.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Grocery Store Isn’t Really A Grocery Store
Honestly, it's one of my favorite chores to take care of, right now my wife usually food shops just because of our schedules but when I get to do it, I love it. There's just something relaxing about walking up and down the aisles, planning out meals for the week, and looking at all of the fresh meats, seafood, and baked goods.
Who stole catalytic converters from school buses parked in NJ lot?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
Fast-growing supermarket chain adding another location in Florida next week
A major grocery store chain that has been expanding rapidly throughout the Southeast will be opening another new supermarket location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more.
Your Rights as a Renter in New Jersey
Your rights a a renter in New Jersey.Photo byMorristown Minute. What can’t your landlord do? Details from eviction policies to how to protect yourself from landlord harassment.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
The Best Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Let's talk sandwiches and the best in America. Yes, this actually is a good article to read at lunchtime lol. Far and Wide did an article recently which featured their picks for best sandwiches in each state. I first thought about my favorites. Maybe some of mine would be on...
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi
As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
Fire breaks out in South Jersey auto body shop
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A fire broke out inside a South Jersey auto body shop. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at Caliber Collision on Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken.CBS3 spotted firefighters checking out the roof and running hoses into the garages of the auto shop.
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
