Read full article on original website
Related
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
Morocco’s Soccer Team Coach Says His Country Represents Africa In The World Cup
On December 6th 2022, the Morocco national soccer team made history, after defeating Spain and claiming a spot in the quarter-finals in Qatar. The victory makes Morocco the fourth African team to get into the World Cup quarter-finals after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana 2010. With this achievement, across...
NBC Connecticut
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco’s World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first-ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo. Well,...
'Our pride': Morocco keeps Africa's hope alive in World Cup
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco's underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans...
Idaho8.com
Messi snarls, taunts and thrills in World Cup classic
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was going to do anything to get to the World Cup semifinals whether it was in the rule book or not. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina’s wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands. Everyone knows about his outrageous skills, his mesmerizing dribbling ability and his relentless goalscoring. But here he was scrapping, snarling, taunting. There’s a street-fighter mentality that is never far from the surface when it comes to Argentina’s national team and it revealed itself against the Dutch in a match that boiled over on numerous occasions. Messi was right in the middle of it.
Idaho8.com
Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament. He was on the bench at the start for the second straight match and couldn’t help Portugal come back to beat Morocco. The Portuguese lost 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old Ronaldo walked off the field in tears. Ronaldo came on as a substitute early in the second half with his team already losing. He replaced midfielder Rúben Neves in the 51st minute for his 196th international men’s appearance. That was the most of all time along with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
Idaho8.com
Brazil fails again in quest to end World Cup drought
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil’s hopes of ending a 20-year wait for a World Cup title have vanished in a 4-2 loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. Neymar scored in extra time to tie Pelé’s scoring record with 77 goals and give Brazil the lead. But Croatia equalized with Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute and won the shootout after Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties for Brazil. Neymar didn’t get to take his penalty after a controversial decision by Brazil coach Tite to leave him for last.
Idaho8.com
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia’s deep World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The magnitude of Croatia’s win against Brazil wasn’t lost on its coach Zlatko Dalić. He said that to reach to reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable.” The runner-up from 2018 is going deep again in Qatar after defeating Neymar and Co. 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw through extra time at Education City Stadium on Friday.
Idaho8.com
11 World Cup greats — as you’ve never seen them before
Host of the popular soccer podcast “Men in Blazers,” Roger Bennett and illustrator and artist Nate Kitch are the duo behind the recently published “Gods of Soccer” book, which looks at 50 women and 50 men who are or have been some of the sport’s greatest players.
Idaho8.com
Koeman’s next in Dutch bench after World Cup exit
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began. Koeman has led Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord in the Netherlands plus Everton and Southampton in England, Barcelona and Valencia in Spain and Benfica in Portugal. Dutch coaches often return to the national team job. Over the past half-century, Rinus Michels has served four terms, Dick Advocaat three, and Leo Beenhakker and Guus Hiddink two each.
Idaho8.com
Mark, Albania’s last ‘restaurant bear,’ arrives at sanctuary after over 20 years of captivity
After over twenty years in captivity, Mark, the last of Albania’s “restaurant bears,” has safely arrived at his new home, an animal sanctuary in Austria, according to the animal rescue group Four Paws International. So-called “restaurant bears” have historically been kept in tiny cages near restaurants or...
Idaho8.com
World Cup champion France edges out England to reach semifinals as Harry Kane misses penalty
World Cup holder France remains on course in its title defense after beating England 2-1 to reach the semifinals at Qatar 2022. Aurélien Tchouaméni gave France a first-half lead, his powerful shot setting the game ablaze at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday. England grew into the game...
Tense overnight violence in north Kosovo, Serbs block roads
Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks over night in the north of the country, where the majority of the population is ethnic Serb
Idaho8.com
Uno wins Grand Prix Final gold, Americans rally for medals
Shoma Uno has won gold at the Grand Prix Final by holding off Japanese countryman Sota Yamamoto. Eighteen-year-old American Ilia Malinin has rallied from a poor short program to take bronze. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada has kept American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates at bay to win gold and Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were third. In the women’s competition, Mai Mihara took advantage of a mistake-strewn program by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto to win gold. Fifteen-year-old American Isabeau Levito leaped from fifth place into second while Loena Hendrickx of Belgium held on to take bronze.
Idaho8.com
Tens of thousands protest in Bangladesh to demand resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday calling for the dissolution of parliament to make way for new elections, and demand the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The mass protest in the capital was organized by the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP),...
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Porterville Recorder
Morocco's diaspora in Europe rallies behind World Cup squad
BRUSSELS (AP) — As early customers warm themselves up with hot drinks at the Café Tetouan in downtown Brussels, owner Hicham Achrayah buys Morocco’s flags from a street vendor who stopped by on a cold winter morning. The bar is the local hotspot for Morocco soccer fans...
Comments / 0