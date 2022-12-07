ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
verywellfamily.com

Doulas Can Improve Health Outcomes for Pregnant People With Medicaid

Medicaid coverage of doulas in New York, California, and Florida improved birthing outcomes, study shows. Pregnant people who used doulas had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy, lower odds of cesarean delivery, lower overall costs, and less likelihood of having babies with low birth rates. According to the Centers for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy