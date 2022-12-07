Read full article on original website
Suspect in NW Ohio double murders arrested in Orwell Township
Dec. 10—JEFFERSON — Police arrested a Paulding County man Thursday afternoon in Orwell Township, in connection to a double homicide discovered earlier that day in Paulding County. Clay Dockery, 23, called Orwell police at about 3 p.m. Thursday to report his car broke down on Route 322. The...
Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
Niagara Falls police investigating homicide
Per the Office of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a gunshot victim who had arrived at the emergency room. Officers learned the female victim was shot while in the 400 block of...
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
Niagara Falls woman dies from gunshot wounds, NFPD seeking info
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman died due to gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced. Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of 9th St. in Niagara Falls and was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she […]
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
Four facing homicide charges for shooting during January home invasion
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four suspects now face homicide charges after a shooting during a home invasion in January. That fatal shooting taking place in the 3900 block of McClelland Ave. in January of this year. Erie Police have charged 32-year-old Julia Gaerttner, 20-year-old Marsea Jones, 35-year-old Derrick Wright, and 20-year-old Jamie Smith. Each suspect is charged […]
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
Arrest made in Sinclairville shooting
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of the individual allegedly responsible for the death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno.
Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
Buffalo Police make arrest following domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested following a Wednesday night shooting on Marine Drive. In a domestic related incident, police report that a 27-year-old woman was pistol-shipped and a 51-year-old man was shot. Both were taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
Teen Driver In Deadly Kia Crash On 33 In Buffalo To Remain In Adult Court
The teenage driver of the stolen Kia that crashed on the Kensington Expressway at the 33 in Buffalo will remain in adult court. The 16-year-old male, Julian Armstead, has been charged in connection to the deaths of four teenagers. He was arraigned on the charges against him on November 22, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part Judge. Armstead was charged with the following offenses:
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to fatal stabbing
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
Man arrested for July shooting death of 19-year-old
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that an arrest was made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old.
Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death
WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Jamestown man arrested after attempting to run over victim while baby was in the vehicle
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty for fatally shooting victim in Seneca Babcock neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 31-year-old Steven L. Tyler of Buffalo pleaded this morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to one count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony). On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately...
