Dec. 10—WINTHROP — A couple has been charged one year after their child ingested marijuana and cocaine and was hospitalized. On Thursday, state police charged Jeffrey S. Jessmer, 33, and Lisa A. Pitts, 30, both of Winthrop, with a felony count of second-degree reckless endangerment, along with two felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges, one of which is for intent to sell. They're also charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

WINTHROP, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO