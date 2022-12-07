Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting Fort Lauderdale woman at bus stop
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have arrested a man on Friday in connection with fatally shooting a woman last month in downtown Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Daril Matthews. Dawn Unruh, 59, was killed in the...
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro Killed In Crash
Castro Was Officer Of The Year, Honored For Selfless Work Across Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash. While the investigation continues, the Department announced mid-day Saturday that […]
Off-duty Boynton Beach Police officer dies in car crash
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro, a 14-year veteran of the department, died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a single-car accident, the department said. Castro was off duty at the time. The department declined to say where the accident occurred or release any other details about the crash.
cbs12.com
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
Boynton driver tries to beat Brightline train, is struck and killed
LAKE WORTH BEACH —A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, according to police. The deceased, Layfun Moore Jr., drove his 2017 Cadillac XTS past stopped traffic and around lowered railroad arms...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening.
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say
A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
One-car accident claims SUV driver near Shoppes of Ibis in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH — An early morning crash claimed the life of an SUV driver Saturday after he struck a utility pole on Northlake Boulevard and the vehicle burst into flames, city police said. West Palm Beach police received a call at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle-monitoring subscription...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Carjacking and Shootings
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 30 – December 6, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 71-year-old male...
Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A body was discovered Thursday night in a canal in the Steeplechase development, and police are trying to determine the person's identity. The 325-single family-home development is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Palm Beach Gardens police said Saturday the investigation is ongoing, but released no further details.
Man struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
A 36-year-old Boynton Beach male driver was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family
Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
WSVN-TV
Former FLPD officer who shoved kneeling BLM protester does not take stand as defense rests
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense has rested in the case of a police officer accused of crossing the line during a Black Lives Matter protest in Fort Lauderdale. Former Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence did not testify on his own behalf on Friday. Pohorence is accused of...
He was convicted twice for murder. And he’ll get a third chance to persuade a jury not to send him to death row
A twice-convicted former death row inmate will get a third chance to convince a jury that his life should be spared, a Broward judge has ruled. Peter Avsenew, 38, was granted a retrial on the penalty phase of his case after one juror admitted he did independent research before recommending a death sentence and another accused the jury of even more misconduct. The accusations were limited to ...
