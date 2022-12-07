ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro Killed In Crash

Castro Was Officer Of The Year, Honored For Selfless Work Across Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash. While the investigation continues, the Department announced mid-day Saturday that […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say

A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: Carjacking and Shootings

This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 30 – December 6, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 71-year-old male...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A body was discovered Thursday night in a canal in the Steeplechase development, and police are trying to determine the person's identity. The 325-single family-home development is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Palm Beach Gardens police said Saturday the investigation is ongoing, but released no further details.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

He was convicted twice for murder. And he’ll get a third chance to persuade a jury not to send him to death row

A twice-convicted former death row inmate will get a third chance to convince a jury that his life should be spared, a Broward judge has ruled. Peter Avsenew, 38, was granted a retrial on the penalty phase of his case after one juror admitted he did independent research before recommending a death sentence and another accused the jury of even more misconduct. The accusations were limited to ...
WILTON MANORS, FL

