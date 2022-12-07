A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.

