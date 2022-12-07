Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Tax-Trimming Strategies Tailored for the ETF Investor
For ETF investors bearing the brunt of a down market in 2022, tax-loss harvesting might offer a silver-lining opportunity to redeem some of this year's setbacks. The strategy allows investors to sell securities at a loss in order to offset those losses against capital gains taxes on other securities. "If...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
dailyhodl.com
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
coinchapter.com
SmarterWorx Removes Middlemen To Luxury Goods Investment Strategy, LidoDAO And Frax Share Need To Catch Up
Across almost all financial markets, intermediaries play a major role in facilitating transactions. Although this sounds great, these third parties make trading processes tedious and expensive. Traders have to incur extra charges on the sales made through them. Some platforms charge buyers and sellers, while others only charge the buyer. In luxury goods investment, intermediaries have discouraged significant sales due to the above-mentioned shortcomings. However, everything is about to change with the launch of a new DeFi network, SmarterWorx.
tipranks.com
These 4 Stocks Tick the Right Boxes on Analysts’ Checklists
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to making the most out of a downturn. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are bullish on for the long run. In the face of an impending recession, it makes sense to follow...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
'It appears massive fraud was committed': Here are the 7 best quotes from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's interview on crypto, FTX, and the future of digital assets.
The implosion of FTX shook the crypto industry to its core in recent weeks as token prices continue to fall. Coinbase hasn't been immune to the tumult, with the company expecting a 50% revenue decline in 2022. CEO Brian Armstrong gave an interview to the Stratechery newsletter, and these are...
Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster
An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
protos.com
Kevin O’Leary made $4.3M in profit on FTX investment despite claimed loss
In an interview with CNBC on December 8th, it was revealed that Kevin O’Leary made a $4.3 million profit from his FTX investment. Despite this, he publicly claims to be angry about losing money on the exchange. The figures indicate that the famous Shark Tank TV star invested $1...
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
NBC Philadelphia
Just 8% of Americans Have a Positive View of Cryptocurrencies Now, CNBC Survey Finds
Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
FTX has reportedly hired a team of forensic investigators to trace billions of dollars missing in customer funds
FTX has hired forensic investigators to find billions of dollars in lost customer money. The move comes after as much as $2 billion in client funds vanished following FTX's implosion. The forensic team will carry out "asset tracing" measures to recover the funds, per the WSJ. The new management at...
Investopedia
Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms
Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla
A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
coingeek.com
Fed’s policy has never been this tougher in the entire history of digital currencies
The Federal Reserve has achieved the Federal Funds Effective Rates (FEDFUNDS) of 4%, and they remain focused on bringing down inflation to their 2% target, by increasing the interest rates even further in upcoming meetings and by reducing the balance sheet. It should be noted that in the entire history...
Thematic ETFs: What they are and what investors need to know
Thematic exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, target groups of companies that are at the forefront of innovations like robotics, cybersecurity, or clean energy.
ffnews.com
Investors Prefer Personal Advisors Over Robo or Digital Solutions In Their Wealth Management Journey
A recent wealth management study has found that most investors prefer having a personal advisor over robo or digital solutions. Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, has launched an advisory report in collaboration with EY (Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd) to provide an in-depth look into the global wealth management industry amid disruptive changes.
