NBC San Diego

Tax-Trimming Strategies Tailored for the ETF Investor

For ETF investors bearing the brunt of a down market in 2022, tax-loss harvesting might offer a silver-lining opportunity to redeem some of this year's setbacks. The strategy allows investors to sell securities at a loss in order to offset those losses against capital gains taxes on other securities. "If...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report

Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
coinchapter.com

SmarterWorx Removes Middlemen To Luxury Goods Investment Strategy, LidoDAO And Frax Share Need To Catch Up

Across almost all financial markets, intermediaries play a major role in facilitating transactions. Although this sounds great, these third parties make trading processes tedious and expensive. Traders have to incur extra charges on the sales made through them. Some platforms charge buyers and sellers, while others only charge the buyer. In luxury goods investment, intermediaries have discouraged significant sales due to the above-mentioned shortcomings. However, everything is about to change with the launch of a new DeFi network, SmarterWorx.
tipranks.com

These 4 Stocks Tick the Right Boxes on Analysts’ Checklists

Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to making the most out of a downturn. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are bullish on for the long run. In the face of an impending recession, it makes sense to follow...
The Hill

Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster

An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
MISSOURI STATE
protos.com

Kevin O’Leary made $4.3M in profit on FTX investment despite claimed loss

In an interview with CNBC on December 8th, it was revealed that Kevin O’Leary made a $4.3 million profit from his FTX investment. Despite this, he publicly claims to be angry about losing money on the exchange. The figures indicate that the famous Shark Tank TV star invested $1...
NBC Philadelphia

Just 8% of Americans Have a Positive View of Cryptocurrencies Now, CNBC Survey Finds

Eight percent of the American public have a positive view of cryptocurrencies, down from 19% in March, according to the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey. Americans with a negative view of cryptocurrencies jumped to 43%, up from 25% in March, the survey showed. The All-America Economic survey was conducted Nov....
Investopedia

Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms

Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
TheStreet

A Chinese Executive May Be the Future CEO of Tesla

A new face at the helm of Tesla. This idea, which seemed absurd several months ago, is beginning to take shape in the minds of investors. Indeed, since James Murdoch, a member of the board of directors of the electric vehicle manufacturer, indicated in mid-November that Elon Musk had told the board that he had identified someone to succeed him in the role of CEO, speculation and the craziest rumors continue to circulate.
coingeek.com

Fed’s policy has never been this tougher in the entire history of digital currencies

The Federal Reserve has achieved the Federal Funds Effective Rates (FEDFUNDS) of 4%, and they remain focused on bringing down inflation to their 2% target, by increasing the interest rates even further in upcoming meetings and by reducing the balance sheet. It should be noted that in the entire history...
ffnews.com

Investors Prefer Personal Advisors Over Robo or Digital Solutions In Their Wealth Management Journey

A recent wealth management study has found that most investors prefer having a personal advisor over robo or digital solutions. Navigator Investment Services, an integrated investment platform under Singlife with Aviva, has launched an advisory report in collaboration with EY (Ernst & Young Advisory Pte Ltd) to provide an in-depth look into the global wealth management industry amid disruptive changes.

