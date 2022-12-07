Underwater cameras captures shark 'walking' on sea floor

Sharks have been filmed “walking” on the sea floor by underwater cameras as part of a new study.

This footage, captured by cameras with bait attached to them, reveals the impressive range of skills nurse sharks use when feeding.

Sharks demonstrated verticle feeding (with their head down), ventral feeding (with their belly up) and “pectoral positioning.”

The latter describes the flexing of pectoral fins in a motion similar to walking on the sea floor.

Recorded off the Turks and Caicos Islands, the video provides key insight for the University of Exeter and NGO Beneath the Waves.

