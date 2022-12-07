ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Underwater cameras captures shark 'walking' on sea floor

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tf1To_0jaEgCym00

Sharks have been filmed “walking” on the sea floor by underwater cameras as part of a new study.

This footage, captured by cameras with bait attached to them, reveals the impressive range of skills nurse sharks use when feeding.

Sharks demonstrated verticle feeding (with their head down), ventral feeding (with their belly up) and “pectoral positioning.”

The latter describes the flexing of pectoral fins in a motion similar to walking on the sea floor.

Recorded off the Turks and Caicos Islands, the video provides key insight for the University of Exeter and NGO Beneath the Waves.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!

The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
FLORIDA STATE
techeblog.com

Scuba Diver Captures Rare Encounter with a Giant Pacific Octopus, Hug Ensues

Scuba diver Andrea Humphrey is no stranger to aquatic life, but her most recent encounter with a giant Pacific octopus was unexpected to say the least. It happened in the 3-meter (9.8-foot) water off Vancouver’s Campbell River and as she went in for photos, the creature just started crawling closer for a friendly greeting.
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tri-City Herald

People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation

A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Blavity

Woman Found Dismembered With Missing Organs After Flying To Peru To Meet Online Love

On July 27, Blanca Arellano flew approximately 3,000 miles from Mexico City to Lima, Peru in October to meet 37-year-old Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a human medicine and biotechnology student with whom she met on an online gaming app and formed a romantic relationship with. The 51-year-old headed to the beach city of Huacho, where the Peruvian man lives, and for months, Arellano’s family believed she was happily in love.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy