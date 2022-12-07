ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Savor a Warm Cup of Hot Chocolate at These 15 New Hampshire Locations

There's nothing better that a steaming cup of hot chocolate during the winter months. Everyone, from kids to adults, loves hot chocolate, or as this writer sometimes calls it, "hot choccy". Maybe you like yours plain, or prefer to shake things up by topping yours with whipped cream, marshmallows, or candy canes. You may even prefer dark chocolate to regular chocolate. Regardless of how you like your cocoa, there's no way you can go wrong with this beverage.
MAINE STATE
Top 5 Most Expensive States to Use Christmas Lights Shockingly Includes 3 New England States

Christmas is coming up and you may have already started to decorate the inside of your house. But, do you also decorate the outside of your home? If it is something that you do, then you know that your electric bill will always be higher in the winter months ( I mean it is anyway with all the heating we have to pay for), but it seems that this year it may even cost you a bit more to put up your Christmas lights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie

Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
MANCHESTER, NH
Eversource Electricity Prices May Head Down for NH Customers

The price of electricity will go down for Eversource customers in February but New Hampshire's hear of the office of the consumer advocate says it's nothing to celebrate. Eversource was the first utility to go before the Public Utilities Commission Thursday and requested a decrease from 22.6 cents per kilowatt to 20.2 cents starting February 1. New Hampshire state consumer advocate Donald Kreis said it's still more than double what consumers were paying in February 2022.
MAINE STATE
1, 3, or 4-Day Dogsledding Tours Are Your Next Extreme Maine Winter Adventure

I've gone dog-sledding before and it is such an absolute blast. Not only is it stunning visually, but one of the most invigorating and special outings you'll ever do. While my dogsledding excitement was a couple of hours in Colorado, this memorable excursion has adventure-loving vacationers traveling from all over for that next exciting, unique trip. And here we are with it right in our own New England backyard. Talk about taking advantage of where we live.
MAINE STATE
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
These Seacoast, NH, Stores Bring Back the Best Memories

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For those who grew up on the Seacoast, these pictures are full of beloved and fond memories. Maybe your mom was a bookkeeper at J.J Newberry for years. Maybe you had your very first job at Woolworth's or "Woolies", as the locals liked to call it.
New Hampshire Ranks 3rd Best State to Get a Job in…but Why?

Look no further than within the Granite state. According to a Wallet Hub study, New Hampshire is the third best state for job searchers today. But why?. "In order therefore to determine the most attractive states for employment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy," according to the study.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
