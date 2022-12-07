Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
via.news
U.S. Gold Corp Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $4.30, 63.03% under its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) rising 0.7% to...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
Hyundai partners to build $4B plant in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is joining forces with a South Korean battery maker to build a $4 billion factory in Georgia to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.
via.news
Pembina Pipeline Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Pembina Pipeline‘s pre-market value is already 4.98% up. Pembina Pipeline’s last close was $34.31, 19.72% under its 52-week high of $42.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Pembina Pipeline (PBA) falling 0.12% to $34.31. NYSE fell...
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Credit Suisse Group, Marathon, and Smith & Wesson. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign rising 14.22% to $49.97 on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. DocuSign’s last close...
via.news
Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Uniti Group (UNIT), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
via.news
Trinity Industries And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Trinity Industries (TRN), Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK), Pfizer (PFE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell by a staggering 20.74% in 10 sessions from $1.35 at 2022-11-25, to $1.07 at 13:41 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Transocean And Genworth Financial On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Transocean, Xerox Corporation, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Express And Li Auto On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Express, Momo, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Express (EXPR) 1.77 38.28% 2022-12-08...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
via.news
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Oxford Square Capital Corp., Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) 5.77 -1.03% 20.27% 2022-12-07 09:06:08. 2 Oxford Square Capital Corp....
Comments / 0