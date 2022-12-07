ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
via.news

Pembina Pipeline Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Pembina Pipeline‘s pre-market value is already 4.98% up. Pembina Pipeline’s last close was $34.31, 19.72% under its 52-week high of $42.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Pembina Pipeline (PBA) falling 0.12% to $34.31. NYSE fell...
ScienceBlog.com

New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs

An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
via.news

Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

DocuSign Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign rising 14.22% to $49.97 on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. DocuSign’s last close...
via.news

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Uniti Group (UNIT), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
via.news

MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
INDIANA STATE

