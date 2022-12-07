ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.67. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.74% up from its 52-week low and 41.78% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Bilibili Is Up By 10%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Bilibili‘s pre-market value is already 10.73% up. Bilibili’s last close was $21.72, 65.23% under its 52-week high of $62.46. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bilibili (BILI) jumping 5.64% to $21.72. NASDAQ slid 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
via.news

USD/EUR Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.966% up from its 52-week low and 9.559% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
msn.com

Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month

U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
via.news

Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news

NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Ecolab Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Ecolab‘s pre-market value is already 4.99% up. Ecolab’s last close was $147.97, 37.67% under its 52-week high of $237.38. The last session, NYSE finished with Ecolab (ECL) falling 0.31% to $147.97. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79,...
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.

