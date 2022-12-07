ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Cloudy Sunday, messy weather later in the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow will be cloudy, with mild temperatures and a few showers in the morning. Then the first half of next week will be cool and quiet. Then towards the middle of next week, rain will lift into our area, and we may even see some wintry precipitation. Find out more in the video above!
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Cloudy, mild conditions for the end of the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a mild, cloudy afternoon for today, tomorrow will be similar, except with a few more showers in the area. As for what the weekend and next week are like, find out in the video above. A frontal boundary left behind cloudy skies yesterday, and a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Fall turkey harvest sees big increase over last year

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preliminary results show West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest saw a big increase over last year’s harvest. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season, a 46% increase over last year’s 694 birds harvested. However,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Holiday safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering safety recommendations to keep the holidays safe and poison-free season. Disc, button, or coin batteries can be found in many items, such as toys, musical cards and books, remote controls, and ornaments. These batteries are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury or death if swallowed. Make sure all items that children play with have secured battery compartments, such as a battery area that requires a screwdriver to open. Keep all products containing accessible batteries up and away from children and pets.
WDTV

Mister Bee selected as ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” for the second consecutive year in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia.”. Mister Bee is the West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer. It won after...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Part of national JUUL settlement coming to West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vaping company JUUL has reached settlements with more than 5,000 cases. That affects nearly 10,000 plaintiffs, including West Virginia schools. While an official amount has not been released, some of the settlement money will go to school around the state to help fight nicotine addition. As...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A St. Marys magistrate was arraigned and released after receiving a DUI last night. Magistrate John P. Riggs got into single-car wreck Wednesday evening. Pleasants County sheriff, Chuck Mankins says Riggs was visibly intoxicated according to the officer who pulled Riggs over. Riggs failed a...
WDTV

State official writes W.Va. DHHR secretary about ‘dire’ situation in his region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The chairman of the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) secretary, expressing concern for what he said is a “dire” situation in the region he represents. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy