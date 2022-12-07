CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering safety recommendations to keep the holidays safe and poison-free season. Disc, button, or coin batteries can be found in many items, such as toys, musical cards and books, remote controls, and ornaments. These batteries are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury or death if swallowed. Make sure all items that children play with have secured battery compartments, such as a battery area that requires a screwdriver to open. Keep all products containing accessible batteries up and away from children and pets.

