Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Cloudy Sunday, messy weather later in the week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tomorrow will be cloudy, with mild temperatures and a few showers in the morning. Then the first half of next week will be cool and quiet. Then towards the middle of next week, rain will lift into our area, and we may even see some wintry precipitation. Find out more in the video above!
WDTV
Cloudy, mild conditions for the end of the week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a mild, cloudy afternoon for today, tomorrow will be similar, except with a few more showers in the area. As for what the weekend and next week are like, find out in the video above. A frontal boundary left behind cloudy skies yesterday, and a...
WDTV
Fall turkey harvest sees big increase over last year
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preliminary results show West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest saw a big increase over last year’s harvest. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season, a 46% increase over last year’s 694 birds harvested. However,...
WDTV
Holiday safety tips from the West Virginia Poison Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Poison Center is offering safety recommendations to keep the holidays safe and poison-free season. Disc, button, or coin batteries can be found in many items, such as toys, musical cards and books, remote controls, and ornaments. These batteries are extremely dangerous and can cause severe injury or death if swallowed. Make sure all items that children play with have secured battery compartments, such as a battery area that requires a screwdriver to open. Keep all products containing accessible batteries up and away from children and pets.
WDTV
Mister Bee selected as ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” for the second consecutive year in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia.”. Mister Bee is the West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer. It won after...
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
WDTV
Part of national JUUL settlement coming to West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vaping company JUUL has reached settlements with more than 5,000 cases. That affects nearly 10,000 plaintiffs, including West Virginia schools. While an official amount has not been released, some of the settlement money will go to school around the state to help fight nicotine addition. As...
WDTV
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
WDTV
St. Marys magistrate arrested for driving under the influence
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A St. Marys magistrate was arraigned and released after receiving a DUI last night. Magistrate John P. Riggs got into single-car wreck Wednesday evening. Pleasants County sheriff, Chuck Mankins says Riggs was visibly intoxicated according to the officer who pulled Riggs over. Riggs failed a...
WDTV
State official writes W.Va. DHHR secretary about ‘dire’ situation in his region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The chairman of the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) secretary, expressing concern for what he said is a “dire” situation in the region he represents. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, who...
Comments / 0