1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Woman Taken Hostage in Iran: Revolutionary Guard Tried to Make Me His Wife
An Australian woman held prisoner in Iran for over two years told Newsweek that the guard was a "masterful manipulator."
Iran hangs protester in first execution over nationwide protests
Iran hanged a man Thursday convicted of slashing a security guard and blocking a street in Tehran — the first such execution over the country’s ongoing nationwide protests. Iran has been rocked by unrest that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 while in the custody of the morality police. The protests represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979. At least 475 people have been killed in the protests so far and more than 18,000 have been detained amid a brutal security crackdown, according to Human Rights Activists in...
‘How could you?’: Mother blames Iranian authorities for killing her 9-year-old son
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy from southwestern Iran, hoped to become a robotics engineer. But those dreams were dashed when he was killed on November 16 amid antiestablishment protests in Izeh, a city in Khuzestan...
Ayatollah Khamenei’s niece arrested after she compares Iran’s supreme leader to Hitler, Mussolini
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has compared her uncle to fascist dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Iran Regime Boosting Efforts to Kidnap and Kill Enemies—Including in the U.S.
Western security officials are concerned by a major uptick in plots hatched by the Iranian regime to abduct or murder dissidents, journalists, and even former senior U.S. government figures, according to The Washington Post. The efforts to wipe out opponents of Iran’s rulers have even taken place inside the U.S., with some security sources informing the Post that the number of plots has spiked in the last two years. Iranian security services reportedly offer hundreds of thousands of dollars to criminals including drug dealers and jewel thieves to execute the plans, many of which have been foiled. Since 2021, some of the plots have included an assassination attempt on former National Security Adviser John Bolton and a plan to kidnap Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad. Anonymous security experts said many of the Iranian plots have been designed as reprisals for the January 2020 airstrike killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ special operations branch.Read it at TWashington Post
Why Saudi Arabia Is So Quiet About Iran’s Protests
Expressions of support for Iranian protesters have been pouring in from around the world—from leaders such as President Joe Biden, the former first lady Michelle Obama, French President Emmanuel Macron, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern—as the protests, well into their second month, remain defiant and have even gained in intensity. But aside from some media coverage, those nations closest to Iran, its Gulf neighbors, have remained conspicuously silent. Most striking of all is the lack of any official response from Saudi Arabia—which one would expect to be cheering along the popular revolt against a regime that Riyadh considers its archenemy.
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
Iran Carries Out First Known Execution Related To Protests
The Iranian Revolutionary Court declared Mohsen Shekari, 23, guilty of "waging war against God."
Iranian Father of Two Assassinated By Basij Militia, Harrowing Video Shows
The Basij paramilitary force can mobilize up to 600,000 volunteers.
Iran protests: Ex-president Khatami says rulers must heed protesters' demands
A former Iranian president has made rare public comments praising anti-government protesters and urging the authorities to heed their demands "before it is too late". Mohammad Khatami, 79, said the "beautiful slogan" of "woman, life, freedom" showed Iranian society was moving towards a better future. He also criticised arrests of...
Iran Sending $ and Weapons to New West Bank Terror Groups
The escape of six terrorists from Gilboa prison in September 2021 was the catalyst for the establishment of new terrorist groups in the northern West Bank, according to senior Islamic Jihad officials. The initiative to establish new armed groups was undertaken by Islamic Jihad in coordination with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards,...
Iran reportedly conducts execution in connection with protests
2022 Iran protests: Mohsen Shekrai was executed in connection with the protests. He was found guilty of “moharebeh.” Why are there protests in Iran?
Iranian protesters 'looking for different tactics' as Iran marks Students' Day
Eleven weeks into the protest movement triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranian protesters are determined to keep up the pressure on the Islamic republic, says FRANCE 24's correspondent Reza Sayah. Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi visited a university in Tehran on Wednesday to mark the country's annual Students' Day, which coincided with the end of a three-day national strike called by protesters.
Was Iran's Morality Police Really Abolished? What We Know
No Iranian officials have confirmed the abolishment of the morality police, and activists say claims otherwise undermine the movement.
Iran's former president urges government to be more lenient with protesters
Iran's former president Mohammad Khatami has urged the current government to be more lenient with protesters, amid ongoing nationwide demonstrations representing the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic in decades.
Iran shutters state ‘morality police’ as protests continue after Mahsa Amini’s death: report
Iran has reportedly scrapped its “morality police” amid ongoing protests triggered by a woman’s arrest for alleged violations of the country’s strict female dress code. The women-led protests have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died Sept. 16 — three days after the morality police booked her in Tehran. “Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary” and have been abolished, Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted saying, according to the ISNA news agency. His comment came at a religious conference where he responded to a participant who asked “why the morality police were being shut down”, the...
Iran set to freeze bank accounts of women who refuse to wear a hijab
A member of the Iranian parliament has told local media the government plans to impose new punishments on women who do not wear a hijab in public, with individuals who refuse to comply after two warnings possibly having their bank accounts frozen. Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission...
Economists hail end to zero Covid in China but huge human toll is feared
Beijing’s abrupt dismantling of zero-Covid controls has been welcomed by economists, even as the country braces itself for the human impact of letting the disease spread through a vulnerable population. The leadership’s abrupt U-turn on how it handles the pandemic appears to have been triggered by protests against controls...
