Brazil were dramatically knocked out of the World Cup on penalties at the quarter-final stage by Croatia following a 1-1 draw after extra time in Qatar.Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a memorable 4-2 shootout win as they look to at least match their appearance in the World Cup final four years ago.After a scoreless 90 minutes, Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit.Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties were Livakovic was the hero and they now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on Friday.Relive all the action with our live blog below: Read More Croatia knock Brazil out of World Cup after penalty shootoutTenacious Croatia execute perfect blueprint to upset BrazilCroatia vs Brazil player ratings: Lucas Paqueta impresses but Dominik Livakovic the hero again

1 DAY AGO