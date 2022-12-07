ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
The Hill

UK ambassador digs in against Russia

British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce said she’s likely spent as much time with Russians as she has Americans over her diplomatic career, and as Moscow’s war in Ukraine reaches its ninth month, she offered cutting advice for dealing with them. “Look at capabilities, not intentions,”...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
The Independent

Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
AFP

Frustration in Romania and Bulgaria after Schengen rejection

After more than 10 years waiting to be admitted into the Schengen zone, Bulgaria and Romania were once more turned away after two EU countries vetoed their admission. - Austria's veto - The European Commission has long expressed its wish for a widened Schengen zone.
The Hill

The real costs of Russia’s Ukraine war

How costly has the war in Ukraine been for Russia? Since the start of the conflict in February, a great deal of analysis has focused on the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s ailing economy, as well as on the practical consequences of what has become a veritable exodus of international firms from the country. Left largely unanswered, though, has been the question of how much the Kremlin itself has committed to the fight.
The Guardian

Economists hail end to zero Covid in China but huge human toll is feared

Beijing’s abrupt dismantling of zero-Covid controls has been welcomed by economists, even as the country braces itself for the human impact of letting the disease spread through a vulnerable population. The leadership’s abrupt U-turn on how it handles the pandemic appears to have been triggered by protests against controls...
The Independent

EU eyes Russian officials, banks, industry for sanctions

The European Union on Wednesday proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of a new round of sanctions aimed at ramping up pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.The proposals were made by the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission. They must still be debated and endorsed by the 27 member countries, a process that routinely results in the commission's suggestions getting watered down.The targets of the latest recommended sanctions include government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties.“This list covers key figures in Russia’s brutal and deliberate...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
The Atlantic

Taiwan Faces Its Ukraine Moment

The night before boarding a flight home, at the end of a trip that had taken me from D.C. to Taiwan, Japan, Macedonia, Turkey, and back again, I came across a tweet that succinctly crystallized many of the fleeting impressions I had accumulated on the Pacific leg of my journey. The tweet was from Tanner Greer, a brilliant and iconoclastic China scholar, citing a quote about Taiwan sometimes attributed to Kurt Campbell, years before he became President Joe Biden’s chief Asia adviser on the National Security Council: “I thought I was going to find a second Israel; I found a second Costa Rica.”
