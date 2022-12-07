Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
talentrecap.com
Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson Team Up for a Powerhouse ‘Dreamgirls’ Duet
Amber Riley was recently named the winner of The Masked Singer Season 8 after performing as Harp. This week, the former Glee star stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she performed a powerhouse duet of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” with the host.
'Empire' Alum Serayah Talks Career Beginnings and New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)
The year was 2015 and Fox decided to put their hat into the ring of musical drama television series with the hit show Empire. Over the years, the fictional series gave audiences an idea of how things are run in a record label along with the personal and professional lives musical artists may experience. The series welcomed a ton of musicians including Remy Ma, Mario, Estelle, and more.
A.V. Club
Disney invites Beauty And The Beast fans to be their guest for 30th anniversary special
It’s a tale as old as time. Well, at least as old as 30 years, in the case of Disney’s animated classic Beauty And The Beast, which celebrated its pearl anniversary last year. Now, Disney is throwing a massive birthday party for the fan-favorite, much-adapted film in the form of a “two-hour animated and live-action blended special” featuring a truly impressive guest list of stars from both stage and screen.
Angela Bassett Recalls How A 12-Year-Old Keke Palmer Actually Got Her The Role As Her Mother In Akeelah And The Bee
Angela Bassett recalled how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer actually helped land her a starring role in Akeelah and the Bee.
NME
Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps
Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
Irene Cara, star of ‘Fame,’ dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Complex
Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later
Sixteen years after they played mother and daughter in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited in a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair. Bassett, 64, kicked things off by mentioning 29-year-old Keke’s impression of her, which the Nope actress recently updated in a promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Complex
Terrence Howard Reveals He’s Retiring: ‘This Is the End for Me’
Terrence Howard says he’s ready to hang up his hat…for real this time. The Oscar-nominated actor announced his decision during a red carpet event for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an upcoming Peacock series in which he reprises his role as Quentin Spivey. Howard told Entertainment Tonight that the show will serve as his swan song, as he plans to formally retire.
‘The Holiday’ Sequel? Kate Winslet and Director Nancy Meyers Shut Down Rumors: ‘Sorry but It’s Not True’
“The Holiday” writer-director Nancy Meyers and her star Kate Winslet are shutting down rumors about a sequel that is allegedly going into production next year. The Sun reported Dec. 5 that a sequel to “The Holiday” was in development, with a source adding: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.” Not so fast. Meyers took to Instagram to debunk the rumor. The filmmaker wrote: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Winslet separately shut down the sequel rumors...
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
In sci-fi series 'Kindred,' a modern-day Black woman is transported to an 1800s plantation
FX’s “Kindred,” which begins streaming Tuesday on Hulu, plunges viewers into a mystery that exists to be experienced, not solved. A young Black woman named Dana, later revealed as an aspiring TV writer in modern-day Los Angeles, lies dazed and apparently injured on the floor of her new house. Barely able to move, she grabs a bag and gathers clothes, a kitchen knife and a bottle of aspirin. She eases into a tub of water, which turns red from her wounds. Then the police start banging on her door, demanding to know whether anything is wrong. ...
ukenreport.com
Viola Davis to Receive PSIFF Chairman’s Award
PALM SPRINGS – Viola Davis is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for The Woman King, the Palm Springs International Film Awards announced Thursday, Dec. 8. The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Palm...
‘Election’ Sequel in the Works from Reese Witherspoon, Alexander Payne
Tracy Flick is headed back to Hollywood. Tracy Flick Can’t Win, a follow-up to the 1999 cult favorite Election, is in the work with Reese Witherspoon set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick and Alexander Payne returning the direct.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharlize Theron and Issa Rae Honored at THR's Women in Entertainment Event: "Keep Using Our Voices and Platforms for Something Greater Than Ourselves"Hugh Grant Boards 'The Palace' Limited Series at HBO'Abbott Elementary' Leads Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations Payne, who wrote the original film, will write the film adaptation with Jim Taylor based on Tom Perrotta’s latest novel of...
ComicBook
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
