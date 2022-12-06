ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'The baby I lost to miscarriage saved my life'

A Scots beautician has called the baby she lost her "guardian angel" after a miscarriage led to the diagnosis of an aggressive breast cancer. After the joy of discovering she was pregnant, Laura Strathearn and her husband Fraser suffered the heartbreaking blow of losing the baby. While recovering she discovered...
Maya Devi

Baby girl born with extremely rare 2-inch-long tail

A baby girl born in Mexico had a 2-inch-long tail covered in hair, astonishing her parents as well as the doctors. The hospital, located in Nuevo Leon, shared that their doctors performed a C-section to deliver the girl. As for her parents' history, they’re in their late 20s and in good health.
People

CNN's Kasie Hunt Expecting Second Baby, a Daughter, One Year After Brain Surgery: 'Grateful'

Kasie Hunt and husband Matthew Mario Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Kasie Hunt has some joyful news to celebrate this holiday season. The CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst, 37, is pregnant, expecting her second baby, a daughter, with husband Matthew Mario Rivera, a rep for Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm so excited to share that we are having a baby girl, due in early March," Hunt tells PEOPLE in a statement. Hunt and Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Hunt, who "can't...
Popculture

Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
C. Heslop

Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl

A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
toofab.com

Joss Stone Split Uterus Giving Birth to Her Second Baby: 'His Head Went Into My Abdomen'

"They had to bring him back to breathing again," she says, opening up about her "scary" experience. Joss Stone is recalling the details of her harrowing 30 hour labor. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old "Super Duper Love" singer opened up about her "scary" birth experience that required an emergency c-section after her newborn son Shackleton split her uterus.

