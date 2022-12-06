Read full article on original website
Related
I’m pregnant for the fifth time. I’m sick of my miscarriages feeling like a secret shame
I had started a list of baby names, called the hospital to apply for the midwifery program and familiarised myself with the foods to avoid. And every day as I obsessively did home pregnancy tests that second “positive” line on the test grew stronger, but then my doctor called.
BBC
'The baby I lost to miscarriage saved my life'
A Scots beautician has called the baby she lost her "guardian angel" after a miscarriage led to the diagnosis of an aggressive breast cancer. After the joy of discovering she was pregnant, Laura Strathearn and her husband Fraser suffered the heartbreaking blow of losing the baby. While recovering she discovered...
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
Baby girl born with extremely rare 2-inch-long tail
A baby girl born in Mexico had a 2-inch-long tail covered in hair, astonishing her parents as well as the doctors. The hospital, located in Nuevo Leon, shared that their doctors performed a C-section to deliver the girl. As for her parents' history, they’re in their late 20s and in good health.
LaTocha Scott’s Husband’s Alleged Mistress Comes Forward; Meet His “Little Secret” Unykue Foucha
LaTocha Scott now has to worry about an alleged mistress, Unykue Foucha who came forward about a relationship with her husband Rocky Bivens.
CNN's Kasie Hunt Expecting Second Baby, a Daughter, One Year After Brain Surgery: 'Grateful'
Kasie Hunt and husband Matthew Mario Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Kasie Hunt has some joyful news to celebrate this holiday season. The CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst, 37, is pregnant, expecting her second baby, a daughter, with husband Matthew Mario Rivera, a rep for Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm so excited to share that we are having a baby girl, due in early March," Hunt tells PEOPLE in a statement. Hunt and Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Hunt, who "can't...
See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP. As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
Madame Noire
Shanquella Robinson’s So-Called ‘Friends’ Planned Funeral Outfits With Her Mother
Shanquella Robinson’s mother said those who traveled with her late daughter to Mexico were picking their funeral outfits shortly after the 25-year-old’s death. Sallamondra Robinson alleges the “friends” who went to San Jose del Cabo with Shanquella chatted with her about what they would wear to Shanquella’s homegoing service.
Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect
This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.
Popculture
Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
Twin saved sister’s life after sending distress signals to doctors to deliver them
An unborn baby incredibly managed to save her twin sister from inside the womb by sending out a distress signal. Leah McBride, 28, from Texas, was expecting identical twins and was forced to deliver early after one of her baby's hearts began to waver - and it turned out this delivery at 31 weeks was vital.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl
A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
toofab.com
Joss Stone Split Uterus Giving Birth to Her Second Baby: 'His Head Went Into My Abdomen'
"They had to bring him back to breathing again," she says, opening up about her "scary" experience. Joss Stone is recalling the details of her harrowing 30 hour labor. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 35-year-old "Super Duper Love" singer opened up about her "scary" birth experience that required an emergency c-section after her newborn son Shackleton split her uterus.
Twin saved sister with ‘distress’ signal from inside the womb
A pair of twins suffering from twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) survived — because one of the twins sent what doctors called a “distress signal” from inside the womb, saving her sister’s life.
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
These Record-Breaking Twins Are The 'Oldest' Babies Ever Born
Twins Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were welcomed into the world on 31 October 2022 – more than 30 years after being frozen as embryos. They could well be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to official records. The embryos were created for an anonymous...
Comments / 0