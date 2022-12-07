Read full article on original website
Related
A major energy CEO just said that the market should prepare for ‘one or two years of extreme volatility’
Enel CEO Francesco Starace sees prolonged energy turmoil ahead. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended energy security worldwide, plunging many countries into an energy crisis that industry leaders fear will last years. Russia was among the world’s largest oil and natural gas suppliers before the war, but fraying tensions with...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
European energy firms dominate landmark California offshore wind auction
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
The signs are clear. Our destiny lies with Europe, not a ‘sovereign global Britain’ fantasy | Peter Hain
There is a path out of this prosperity-killing shambles and Labour can lead the way
New Cumbria coalmine: backlash grows as steel industry plays down demand
‘Red wall credentials’ suspected at Westminster as real reason for approval by Michael Gove
electrek.co
Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025
Wind and solar are set to account for over 90% of global electricity expansion over the next five years, overtaking coal to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025, according to “Renewables 2022,” the latest edition of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on the renewable sector.
Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals
Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Economists hail end to zero Covid in China but huge human toll is feared
Beijing’s abrupt dismantling of zero-Covid controls has been welcomed by economists, even as the country braces itself for the human impact of letting the disease spread through a vulnerable population. The leadership’s abrupt U-turn on how it handles the pandemic appears to have been triggered by protests against controls...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
Comments / 0