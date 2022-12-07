ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hundreds of additional charges filed against man accused of hiding camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroom

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bs74q_0jaEUX3H00

Hundreds of additional charges filed against man accused of hiding camera in The Frick Pittsburgh ba 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of new charges have been filed against Todd Bueschen, the man accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom at The Frick Pittsburgh.

Bueschen was arrested last month after someone on the cleaning staff at The Frick found the camera.

He's accused of allegedly taking multiple pictures of people, ranging from children to senior citizens.

(Photos provided by Pittsburgh police/Twitter)

At a preliminary hearing last week, Bueschen's attorney told KDKA that additional charges were expected to be filed.

In new court paperwork filings, Pittsburgh Police say that evidence recovered from Bueschen's home led police to believe there are many as seven other locations where cameras were placed.

Investigators determined that two of those cameras were identified as being placed in restrooms at the Frick Environmental Center on Beechwood Boulevard.

Bueschen is current out on bond and has yet to be arraigned on these new charges.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who fatally shot himself inside police vehicle files lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Beaver County man who fatally shot himself in police custody is suing over his death.Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, fatally shot himself while handcuffed inside a Center Township police vehicle in August.Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis has now filed a notice to sue Center Township."It's our contention that there is some responsibility relating to the death of my client," Hollis said.Sooky was taken into custody after Center Township police — with the help of ATF agents and Beaver County detectives — served a search warrant at his...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted

A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a man was drunk when he stole an ambulance in Pittsburgh and drove away, stopping only after troopers deployed spike strips. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, medics were responding to a call on West Sycamore Street in Mt. Washington. As they were treating a patient, police said a man stole the ambulance and fled.He drove the ambulance out of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State Police said troopers picked up the chase in the area of I-376 in Robinson Township, using spike strips to deflate the ambulance's tires. Troopers said 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio resisted arrest while being taken into custody. Police said he was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. Scrbacic is awaiting arraignment in the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Findlay Twp. man charged with killing several deer without proper permits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Findlay Township is accused of killing numerous deer over past two years without the proper permits.25-year-old Matthew Noble, of Findlay Township is facing four counts of unlawful taking or killing big game. According to court paperwork filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Noble is accused of shooting at a buck and not recovering its body as well as killing other deer without the proper permits.Game wardens say they were notified that Noble had posted a photo on Facebook with a buck in November 2022 and another photo with two dead does from 2021.After searching records,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

U-Haul driver charged with DUI in fatal Cranberry Township crash will head to trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  A man who police said was driving a U-Haul under the influence when he caused a deadly crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township will head to trial.  A district magistrate held Darren Martin of Aliquippa on all charges at a hearing Friday morning. Police said witnesses told them Martin was driving a U-Haul when he ran through a steady red light, hitting a car entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road on Sunday.The driver of the vehicle hit, 46-year-year-old Bertram Forsyth from Cranberry, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Forsyth, who was known as BJ, was a local radio personality.  While results from a blood draw weren't available when police announced charges on Monday, they said Martin was believed to be under the influence of "intoxicating substances" at the time of the crash. Martin is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person  
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot in the back in Clairton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the back in Clairton on Saturday.County police said officials were notified of a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy