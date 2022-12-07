EMPLOY refined analytics & statistical strategies to arrange knowledge to be used in prescriptive modelling as the following Knowledge Engineer sought by a number one FinTech firm. Your core function will entail manipulation, modelling and being chargeable for the understanding of inter-dependencies between varied knowledge sources and enterprise processes involving knowledge stream. Additionally, you will be concerned within the design and construct of knowledge administration options. There may even be components of integrating with knowledge science instruments permitting enterprise customers to visualise their knowledge. You should possess a BSc. Diploma in Pc Science/BIT Informatics or equal Diploma, expertise in the same function together with Knowledge integration and transformation, Knowledge evaluation, modelling & surfacing, Knowledge cleansing/Integrity checking, capable of create Excel experiences, SQL, SSIS, ETL, QlikView, Energy BI and Tableau abilities. Distant work on supply till additional discover.

