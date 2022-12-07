ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured

Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
aiexpress.io

Operationalize your Amazon SageMaker Studio notebooks as scheduled notebook jobs

Amazon SageMaker Studio supplies a totally managed answer for knowledge scientists to interactively construct, prepare, and deploy machine studying (ML) fashions. Along with the interactive ML expertise, knowledge staff additionally search options to run notebooks as ephemeral jobs with out the necessity to refactor code as Python modules or be taught DevOps instruments and finest practices to automate their deployment infrastructure. Some frequent use instances for doing this embody:
TechCrunch

Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down

Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
aiexpress.io

Data Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

EMPLOY refined analytics & statistical strategies to arrange knowledge to be used in prescriptive modelling as the following Knowledge Engineer sought by a number one FinTech firm. Your core function will entail manipulation, modelling and being chargeable for the understanding of inter-dependencies between varied knowledge sources and enterprise processes involving knowledge stream. Additionally, you will be concerned within the design and construct of knowledge administration options. There may even be components of integrating with knowledge science instruments permitting enterprise customers to visualise their knowledge. You should possess a BSc. Diploma in Pc Science/BIT Informatics or equal Diploma, expertise in the same function together with Knowledge integration and transformation, Knowledge evaluation, modelling & surfacing, Knowledge cleansing/Integrity checking, capable of create Excel experiences, SQL, SSIS, ETL, QlikView, Energy BI and Tableau abilities. Distant work on supply till additional discover.
aiexpress.io

Forrester analysts share 5 shocking cybersecurity predictions for 2023

The cybersecurity and danger privateness panorama is altering quick. Many analysts’ cybersecurity predictions for 2023 recommend that organizations aren’t simply having to optimize present processes to fight risk actors, they’re additionally having to reevaluate how they method cybersecurity as an entire. Lately, Forrester analysts shared a few...
CALIFORNIA STATE
aiexpress.io

“AI And ML Have Been Paramount in Building Automated Security Systems” Says Vishal Gupta

Can information carry privateness with itself wherever it goes notably in difficult and sophisticated environments that require a number of communication channels and growing collaboration with exterior businesses? Reaching information privateness for a corporation largely will depend on privateness regulation with a deal with consumer consent and consumer discover. However the matter of truth stays that being answerable for events accessing shopper information and the way far we perceive the results of sharing the info with distributors determines our information privateness preparedness. Seclore, a pioneer in constructing automated safety techniques, gives options for all distinctive information privateness issues. Analytics Perception has engaged in an unique interview with Vishal Gupta, Founder, and CEO, of Seclore.
OEM Off-Highway

The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital

When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
aiexpress.io

Prepare data from Amazon EMR for machine learning using Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler

Information preparation is a principal part of machine studying (ML) pipelines. In truth, it’s estimated that knowledge professionals spend about 80 p.c of their time on knowledge preparation. On this intensive aggressive market, groups wish to analyze knowledge and extract extra significant insights shortly. Clients are adopting extra environment friendly and visible methods to construct knowledge processing programs.
csengineermag.com

Advantest Unveils E5620 DR-SEM for Review and Classification of Ultra-Small Photomask Defects

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM), its newest mask SEM product for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects on photomasks and mask blanks. With its high-accuracy, high-throughput defect review capability, the E5620 DR-SEM is expected to contribute appreciably to production quality improvements in next-generation photomasks and shorter mask manufacturing turnaround times.
The Associated Press

SiLC Technologies Launches Industry’s Most Compact, Powerful Coherent Machine Vision Solution

MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- SiLC Technologies, Inc. (SiLC), recognized for advancing the state of machine vision, today announced the launch of the Eyeonic TM Vision System, the industry’s most compact and powerful coherent vision system. The new system features the highest resolution, highest precision and longest range while remaining the only FMCW LiDAR solution to offer polarization information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005198/en/ The new Eyeonic Vision System integrates SiLC’s unique photonics technology into the industry’s first available turnkey vision solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable. They’ve been around since the ’90s, but what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
aiexpress.io

Use your own training scripts and automatically select the best model using hyperparameter optimization in Amazon SageMaker

The success of any machine studying (ML) pipeline relies upon not simply on the standard of mannequin used, but additionally the flexibility to coach and iterate upon this mannequin. One of many key methods to enhance an ML mannequin is by selecting higher tunable parameters, generally known as hyperparameters. This is called hyperparameter optimization (HPO). Nonetheless, doing this tuning manually can typically be cumbersome because of the measurement of the search house, typically involving hundreds of coaching iterations.
aiexpress.io

VR Robots: Enhancing Robot Functions With VR Technology

VR robots are slowly shifting into the mainstream with functions that transcend the same old manufacturing processes. Robots have been in use for years in industrial settings the place they carry out automated repetitive duties. However their sensible use has been fairly restricted. At present, nevertheless, we see a few of them within the client sector delivering robotic options that require customization.
aiexpress.io

How to capitalize on AI and data to personalize live events

Using know-how has helped make dwell occasions a greater general expertise for attendees in all kinds of how. Visitors can now e book tickets on-line, lookup priceless info on their smartphones, and even attend occasions just about. Occasion organizers have benefitted, too; know-how has made it simpler to arrange, handle,...
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Hive Cuts Computing Power Forecast for Intel Chip-Based Rigs

Crypto mining firm Hive Blockchain (HIVE) will receive less computing power than forecast from its mining rigs using Intel's (INTC) new chips. The 5,800 new machines, dubbed Hive Buzzminers, will have total computing power of more than 630 petahash/second (PH/s), the Vancouver firm said Friday. In October, it estimated a total of 1 exahash/second (EH/s).

Comments / 0

Community Policy