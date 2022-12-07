Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Maergo Raises $20M in Seed Funding
Maergo (beforehand generally known as X Supply), an Austin, TX-based supplier of a nationwide service serving retailers and DTC manufacturers, raised $20M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Deep Lake Capital, funds managed by investor and entrepreneur Neel Shah, and ACR Strategic Credit score, with participation from RyderVentures, the enterprise capital arm of Ryder System, Inc.
aiexpress.io
Setpoint Raises $43M in Series A Funding
Setpoint, a New York-based firm constructing infrastructure for contemporary actual property transactions, raised $43M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Henry Kravis, Spencer Rascoff, Fifth Wall, 645 Ventures, NextView Ventures, LiveOak Enterprise Companions, Vesta Ventures, ATX Enterprise Companions and Capital Manufacturing unit.
aiexpress.io
Alio Raises $18M in First Closing of Series C Financing
Alio, a Broomfield, a CO-based medical expertise firm, raised $18M in Collection C funding. The spherical was led by Widjaja Household Funding Workplace with participation from Chase Subject, and Thomas Krebs. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its distant affected person monitoring expertise whereas scaling...
aiexpress.io
Sonde Health Raises $19.25M in Series B Funding
Sonde Health, a Boston, MA-based well being expertise firm, raised $19.25M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Companions Funding, with participation from NEOM Firm, KT Company, PureTech Well being and M Ventures. Companions Funding Vice President Joonsoo Kim will be a part of Sonde’s board of administrators.
aiexpress.io
9fin Raises $23M in Series A+ Funding
9fin, a London, UK-based supplier of an analytics platform for debt capital markets, raised $23M in Sequence A+ funding. The spherical was led by Spark Capital with participation from Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register.Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 49 years in prison.Media reports recently revealed that the former henchman of the Beltran-Leyva cartel no longer appears in a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online register of inmates."The United States government has to clear it up as soon as...
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada's ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday.
Mexico authorizes U.S. seizure of drug lord Caro Quintero's property
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Mexican court has authorized the United States to seize drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero's assets in Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.
aiexpress.io
Cabana Raises $3M in Funding
Cabana, a Seattle, WA-based cell hospitality firm centered on providing experiences in camper vans, raised $3M in funding. The spherical was led by TechNexus Enterprise Collaborative. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its continued development into markets throughout the U.S., following expansions into San...
aiexpress.io
Juno Medical Raises $12M in Series A Funding
Juno Medical, a New York-based supplier of a tech-enabled healthcare service, raised $12M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Julian Eison, and Serena Williams, with participation from Huge Ventures, Empire State Growth’s New York Ventures, TXV Companions, Genius Guild, Gaingels, and former traders Atento Capital and Humbition.
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Says Peru's Castillo Was Going to Request Asylum
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
aiexpress.io
WeWALK Raises £2M in Funding
WeWALK, a London, UK-based supplier of a smartphone linked ‘good cane’ for the visually impaired, raised £2M in funding. The spherical was led by Nesta Impression Investments, with participation from King’s Well being Companions (KHP Ventures) and APY Ventures, joined by notable angel traders together with Manchester Metropolis captain İlkay Gündoğan.
aiexpress.io
GoBolt Raises CAD$75M in Series C Financing
GoBolt, a Toronto, Canada-based know-how firm constructing an built-in provide chain community, raised CAD$75M in Collection C funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funds raised so far to greater than $222.5M CAD, was led by Yaletown Enterprise Companions and Export Improvement Canada, with participation from BDC Capital, Northleaf Capital Companions, Whitecap Enterprise Companions, MIG Group, BMO Capital Companions and Ingka Investments,
aiexpress.io
Cardiosense Completes $15.1M Series A Financing
Cardiosense, a Chicago, IL-based digital well being firm, raised $15.1M in Collection A funding. The spherical was co-led by Broadview Ventures and Hatteras Enterprise Companions, with participation from Laerdal Million Lives Fund, OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Well being Ventures, and Portal Improvements. In reference to the funding, Daniel Gottlieb and Jeff Terrell from Broadview Ventures and Hatteras Enterprise Companions, respectively will be a part of Cardiosense’s Board of Administrators.
Colombia’s Infamous ‘Pink Cocaine’ Is on the Rise in Europe
A bright pink drug from Colombia that is a mish-mash of MDMA and ketamine is gaining traction among drug users in Europe. Known to buyers as “tusi” (pronounced ‘2C’) – and by the media and police as “pink cocaine” even though it contains no cocaine –the concoction is increasingly being taken by drug users and seized by police in Spain, and is surfacing elsewhere in Europe.
aiexpress.io
How xarvio Digital Farming Solutions accelerates its development with Amazon SageMaker geospatial capabilities
It is a visitor publish co-written by Julian Blau, Information Scientist at xarvio Digital Farming Options; BASF Digital Farming GmbH, and Antonio Rodriguez, AI/ML Specialist Options Architect at AWS. xarvio Digital Farming Options is a model from BASF Digital Farming GmbH, which is a part of BASF Agricultural Options division....
First refugees arrive in empty Catalan villages under repopulation plan
Teacher Orwa Skafe, who fled Syria seven years ago, is among those given jobs and a home in attempt to revive rural areas
Comments / 0