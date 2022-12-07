Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
New FTX CEO Outlines Findings Since Crypto Exchange Takeover
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is heading into criminal-defense mode, but John J. Ray III is trying to make sense of the company as he seeks a recovery for damaged creditors. In his opening remarks at Tuesday's FTX congressional hearing, the new CEO laid out his key findings since taking over the reins of the bankrupt crypto exchange.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Group Agrees to Buy German Bank Bankhaus von der Heydt for More Than $15M
Bitcoin Group (ADE), a holding company focusing on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, said it agreed to buy all of Germany’s Bankhaus von der Heydt for 14 million euros (US$15 million) in cash and 150,000 shares. The acquisition will give the company control of the one of the world's...
CoinDesk
FTX US 'Was Not Independent' of Parent Company, New FTX CEO Will Say in House Testimony
FTX's new leadership is "working around the clock" to find and secure the defunct crypto exchange's assets, its new CEO will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday, according to published remarks released Monday. John Ray III, who assumed leadership of the company last month hours before it filed for bankruptcy protection,...
CoinDesk
Goldman: Regulators Should Protect Crypto Investors at the Point of Trust, Not the Blockchain
The demise of FTX is a story as old as financial markets and does not reflect a failure of blockchain technology, but the lack of regulation around the “point of trust” – where money is exchanged on the promise of a future return, Goldman Sachs (GS) said in a research report Friday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Sam Bankman-Fried Hearing Tops Another Troubling Day
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamas judge on Tuesday that he was not waiving his right to fight extradition to the U.S. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Says It's Close to Restructuring Without Having to Declare Bankruptcy
Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain (ARBK) is in advanced negotiations to sell some of its assets and carry out an equipment financing transaction to strengthen its balance sheet and improve its liquidity, the company said in a filing with the London Stock Exchange Monday. The London-based company said it is...
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
CoinDesk
Binance's CZ Welcomes 'Stress Test' as Exchange Resumes USDC Withdrawals
Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, founder and CEO of exchange giant Binance, welcomed the “stress test” of withdrawals on his exchange, addressing the surging user redemption requests from the platform in a tweet on Tuesday. “Business as usual for us,” CZ said. “Some days we have net withdrawals; some days...
CoinDesk
PayPal Working With Crypto Wallet MetaMask to Offer Easy Way to Buy Crypto
PayPal will integrate its buy, sell and hold crypto services with MetaMask Wallet as the companies look to broaden users' options to transfer digital assets from their platforms, the companies said Wednesday. According to a press release, the partnership between the payments firm and MetaMask developer ConsenSys is intended to...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Cuts 2023 Hashrate Outlook by Nearly 30%
Bitcoin miner CleanSpark (CLSK), lowered its year-end 2023 hashrate or computing power guidance to 16 exahash per second (EH/s), from 22.4 EH/s previously, citing delays in building a mining facility by one of its partners, Lancium. The miner announced a partnership with energy technology company Lancium earlier this year for...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Up as Inflation Cools More Than Expected in November
The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in November, slowing more than expected from October’s 0.4% pace, in a sign of progress in the Federal Reserve's campaign to bring down soaring inflation. Bitcoin climbed higher near $18,000 after the news. Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski shares her crypto markets analysis and outlook.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: US Regulation Heats Up; Bitcoin Rises, Then Falls
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are introducing a bill to crack down on money laundering and financing of terrorists and rogue nations via cryptocurrency. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K
Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments. Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?. Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K. By James Rubin. Bitcoin looked primed to continue its...
CoinDesk
Gaming Platform Forte Partners With Venture Studio SuperLayer to Expand Beyond Web3 Gaming
After a strong 2021 in which it passed the $1 billion valuation mark and raised $910 million across two funding rounds, blockchain gaming platform Forte is now looking to branch out to other Web3 verticals through a partnership with startup venture studio SuperLayer. The Forte platform is intended to allow...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Pares Gains as Federal Reserve Slows Rate Hikes
The U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by a half percent, as expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the terminal rate, the peak rate for the current hiking cycle, is expected sometime next year. Bitcoin dropped below $18,000 on the news. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
What Is a Multisig Wallet?
Multisignature wallets require more than one private key and adds a layer of security to cryptocurrency asset storage. Cryptocurrency communities have long been known for being passionate about their favorite tokens and projects. One longstanding debate in the crypto community that has been known to cause friction even among specific communities: hot versus cold crypto storage.
Technip Energies Selected by Renexia for the Med Wind Project – The World’s Largest FEED for Floating Offshore Wind Development
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been selected by Renexia to perform the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project, located in the Mediterranean Sea, 60 kilometers off the west coast of Sicily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005864/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Firm TeraWulf Raises $10M in New Capital to Repay Some of Its Debts
Bitcoin miner TeraWulf (WULF) has raised around $10 million of new capital to repay certain debts while also agreeing to purchase 8,200 new miners from Bitmain, the firm announced Monday. TeraWulf raised $10 million via a $6.7 million registered direct offering of common stock and $3.4 million of convertible promissory...
Comments / 0