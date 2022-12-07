ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

New FTX CEO Outlines Findings Since Crypto Exchange Takeover

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is heading into criminal-defense mode, but John J. Ray III is trying to make sense of the company as he seeks a recovery for damaged creditors. In his opening remarks at Tuesday's FTX congressional hearing, the new CEO laid out his key findings since taking over the reins of the bankrupt crypto exchange.
Bitcoin Group Agrees to Buy German Bank Bankhaus von der Heydt for More Than $15M

Bitcoin Group (ADE), a holding company focusing on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, said it agreed to buy all of Germany’s Bankhaus von der Heydt for 14 million euros (US$15 million) in cash and 150,000 shares. The acquisition will give the company control of the one of the world's...
FTX US 'Was Not Independent' of Parent Company, New FTX CEO Will Say in House Testimony

FTX's new leadership is "working around the clock" to find and secure the defunct crypto exchange's assets, its new CEO will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday, according to published remarks released Monday. John Ray III, who assumed leadership of the company last month hours before it filed for bankruptcy protection,...
Crypto Markets Today: Sam Bankman-Fried Hearing Tops Another Troubling Day

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamas judge on Tuesday that he was not waiving his right to fight extradition to the U.S. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Binance's CZ Welcomes 'Stress Test' as Exchange Resumes USDC Withdrawals

Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, founder and CEO of exchange giant Binance, welcomed the “stress test” of withdrawals on his exchange, addressing the surging user redemption requests from the platform in a tweet on Tuesday. “Business as usual for us,” CZ said. “Some days we have net withdrawals; some days...
PayPal Working With Crypto Wallet MetaMask to Offer Easy Way to Buy Crypto

PayPal will integrate its buy, sell and hold crypto services with MetaMask Wallet as the companies look to broaden users' options to transfer digital assets from their platforms, the companies said Wednesday. According to a press release, the partnership between the payments firm and MetaMask developer ConsenSys is intended to...
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Cuts 2023 Hashrate Outlook by Nearly 30%

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark (CLSK), lowered its year-end 2023 hashrate or computing power guidance to 16 exahash per second (EH/s), from 22.4 EH/s previously, citing delays in building a mining facility by one of its partners, Lancium. The miner announced a partnership with energy technology company Lancium earlier this year for...
TEXAS STATE
Bitcoin Up as Inflation Cools More Than Expected in November

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in November, slowing more than expected from October’s 0.4% pace, in a sign of progress in the Federal Reserve's campaign to bring down soaring inflation. Bitcoin climbed higher near $18,000 after the news. Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski shares her crypto markets analysis and outlook.
Crypto Markets Today: US Regulation Heats Up; Bitcoin Rises, Then Falls

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are introducing a bill to crack down on money laundering and financing of terrorists and rogue nations via cryptocurrency. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get...
Bitcoin Pares Gains as Federal Reserve Slows Rate Hikes

The U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates by a half percent, as expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the terminal rate, the peak rate for the current hiking cycle, is expected sometime next year. Bitcoin dropped below $18,000 on the news. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
What Is a Multisig Wallet?

Multisignature wallets require more than one private key and adds a layer of security to cryptocurrency asset storage. Cryptocurrency communities have long been known for being passionate about their favorite tokens and projects. One longstanding debate in the crypto community that has been known to cause friction even among specific communities: hot versus cold crypto storage.
The Associated Press

Technip Energies Selected by Renexia for the Med Wind Project – The World’s Largest FEED for Floating Offshore Wind Development

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been selected by Renexia to perform the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project, located in the Mediterranean Sea, 60 kilometers off the west coast of Sicily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005864/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bitcoin Mining Firm TeraWulf Raises $10M in New Capital to Repay Some of Its Debts

Bitcoin miner TeraWulf (WULF) has raised around $10 million of new capital to repay certain debts while also agreeing to purchase 8,200 new miners from Bitmain, the firm announced Monday. TeraWulf raised $10 million via a $6.7 million registered direct offering of common stock and $3.4 million of convertible promissory...

