ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Estate SUED For $2 Million By Woman Who Says Her Turtle Was Almost Killed In Deadly Crash

Anne Heche's estate is being sued over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after Heche's sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into has filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the newly filed lawsuit, Lynne Mishele made it clear — she's still traumatized by the car crash that ended with the actress' vehicle and Lynne's home engulfed in flames.She said she's triggered by loud noises and scared...
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Denies His Late Mom Was Worth Millions, Court Docs Show

As the battle over late actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her eldest child, Homer Laffoon, and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, Heche’s 20-year-old son is firing back at claims his mother was worth millions. According to newly obtained court documents, Laffoon alleged that his mother, who passed away in August after sustaining injuries from a fiery car crash, held just a few “modest bank accounts” as well as some items worth a “modest value.”Alongside royalty payments, Heche’s son claimed the actress had a few sources of income, including a company used to garner payments from her on-screen roles and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy