Dallas Considers Ban on Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

How's this for home rule? Dallas city officials are considering a ban on gas-powered lawn equipment to cut down on both environmental and noise pollution.

Jason Isaac , director of Life:Powered at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, calls it absurd, saying the state's legislature and supreme court previously had to step in when cities tried to ban plastic bags and adopt other leftist ideas.

"We had to respond legislatively and say you can't do that. There really needs to be some uniform laws throughout the state where people can know what to expect when they're going to open or run a business."

Isaac argues these bans are often less efficient and often cause more problems.

"They'll probably have diesel generators on site to recharge their equipment, until they ban diesel generators from being used," he laughed.

He doesn't buy the argument for local control in these instances.

"They would say oh you hate it when the federal government gives you unfunded mandates, but we hate it when the state gives us unfunded mandates," Isaac said of his time in the Legislature.

"I had to remind them who created who. The federal government is a creation of the states. And every single municipality and subdivision is also a creation of the state. That's where the policies tend to work best, at the state level."