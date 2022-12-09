Read full article on original website
Who will France face in the World Cup semi finals?
France reached the semi finals of the World Cup with victory over England.
Gareth Southgate on World Cup exit & gameplan vs France
Gareth Southgate on World Cup exit & gameplan vs France.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England.
Casemiro reacts to Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil midfielder Casemiro speaks of his regret at seeing his country exit the World Cup.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
Twitter reacts as Morocco stun Portugal to advance to World Cup semi-finals
How social media reacted to Morocco's stunning World Cup win against Portugal.
Hugo Lloris becomes France's most capped men's player
Hugo Lloris becomes France's all-time leading appearance maker for the men's team with 143 caps.
Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz leaves World Cup
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not be assigned any further games at the 2022 World Cup and will return home.
5 Morocco players who could miss World Cup semi-final
The Morocco players who could miss the World Cup semi-final clash with France because of injury or suspension.
Twitter reacts as England exit World Cup with France defeat
Reactions from Twitter as England face off against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Wilton Sampaio: Referee criticised for display in England vs France
Referee Wilton Sampaio came in for criticism for his display in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter final defeat to France on Saturday.
How Argentina reacted to Brazil's World Cup elimination
How Argentina reacted to Brazil's elimination to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.
France predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup semi-final
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup semi-final against Morocco.
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
Gary Neville fumes at 'joke of a referee' after England World Cup exit
Gary Neville vents at 'joke of a referee' Wilton Sampaio after England's World Cup elimination at the hands of France.
How to watch Liverpool vs Lyon on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Live stream details and predicted lineup for Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup clash with Lyon.
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit.
