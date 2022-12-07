Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
worcestermag.com
Seven Things To Do: Holiday Pops, Nutcracker, Salisbury Mansion ...
The Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra knows how to put a lot into its annual Holiday Pops concerts. And like its previous packed and popular shows, the 42nd Holiday Pops Concert is sure to please what is likely once again to be a sold-out house at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 in Mechanics Hall. This year's concert will feature the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra led by principal conductor Myron Romanul; vocal soloists Jane Shivick, soprano, and Christon Carney, tenor; and a combined chorus comprised of the Salisbury Singers (under the direction of Bradford Dumont), the Worcester Children's Chorus (under the direction of Pamela Mindell) and students from area colleges. Also featured will be step dancers from the Murphy Academy of Irish Dance; a jazz ensemble drawn from the orchestra; audience sing-alongs; and a visit from Santa. Paul Levenson, executive director of the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, said, "This concert has built an amazing following which has produced capacity audiences ever since this annual presentation began 43 years ago in 1979 ... We're grateful that we have bounced back really well from the pandemic, and look forward to greeting longtime and new concertgoers to this annual holiday extravaganza."
Government Technology
Verizon Launch Opens New Service Option in Worcester, Mass.
(TNS) — After a long time with only one option for Internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed Internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber Internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A house in Worcester that sold for $507,700 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 19 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $325,984, $197 per square foot.
thisweekinworcester.com
International Holiday Market Happening Sunday in Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER - Holiday shoppers can cross some gifts off their list this weekend at a special pop-up market in downtown Worcester. K Sense Co., the Worcester Regional Food Hub and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District are co-hosting an International Christmas Market at the Glass Tower Market Place on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 PM to 4 PM.
Boston Globe
These igloos and fire pits are open this winter
A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.
WCVB
Ocean-effect flurries in Massachusetts before more snow arrives at end of weekend
BOSTON — Some Massachusetts communities saw some flurries on Saturday and will continue to do so before a better chance for snow arrives Sunday night. Winds turning to the northeast brought in clouds, as well as gusty winds and colder temperatures, Saturday morning and those conditions will continue to create the chance for ocean-effect snow along the coast on Sunday.
thisweekinworcester.com
Historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank Building for Sale for $1.9 Million
WORCESTER - The historic Worcester Five Cents Savings Bank building is now listed for sale for $1.9 million. The building at 316 Main St. was constructed in 1891 and is considered one of the most "unusual and individual buildings" in downtown Worcester. The six-story, 24,000 sq. ft office building is...
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
The Boston-based tech company GasBuddy has developed an app with real-time fuel prices across the country. Below are the five gas stations with the cheapest prices for regular unleaded gasoline this weekend in Worcester. Right now, gas prices in Worcester range from $3.29 to $3.79 per gallon. 1. Prime Energy...
Long Island Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash
A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before…
What Boston meteorologists are saying about Sunday night’s snow
"Several inches of snow are likely in western MA with less as you head east." National Weather Service: ‘A general 1-3″ of snow is expected late SUNDAY-early MONDAY morning’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘A system approaches from the west Sunday evening thru night’. Cindy Fitzgibbon,...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Breaking: Framingham Apartment Building Being Evacuated
FRAMINGHAM – An apartment building on Route 9 is being evacuated this evening, December 10, just after 4. Reports have a Carbon Monoxide leak at 1500 Worcester Road. Framingham Fire & Framingham Police are responding. Carbon Monoxide (CO) is gas you cannot see or smell. It can be produced...
Alexander Owanisian, Susan Celauro ID’d as victims of Charlton crash
The drivers killed Wednesday when a car traveling the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway collided with two other vehicles were identified as a New York woman and a Southbridge man, authorities said Thursday. In a statement, the Massachusetts State Police said Susan Celauro, of East Norwich, New York, was...
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester developing 'Now Next' plan to guide city's future
WORCESTER, Mass. - There's a new plan for the City of Worcester and its future. The Worcester "Now Next" plan highlights the city's vision for the next 10 years. The plan details where the city would like to be in terms of housing, transportation and economic opportunity. The vision reflects the hopes of thousands of Worcester residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Homelessness in Worcester an issue heading into winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of year for Melissa Recore and her colleagues at UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project. Programs like UMass Memorial Health's Homeless Outreach and Advocacy Project are seeing a large influx of homeless people in Worcester this year. Inflation, rising costs...
