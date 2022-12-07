Dubai, Dec. 9 — Zogi Labs, a pioneering crypto company and gaming studio famously known for the BEZOGE token and the up-and-coming crypto-based MMORPG The Legends of Bezogia, launched its new new ZOGI token on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum on Dec. 9. The ZOGI token is a wrapped version of the primary BEZOGE token optimized for the Zogi Labs decentralized ecosystem. From day one of launch, ZOGI will be available on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum, rapidly boosting the exposure of the token, which can now be wrapped and moved between chains instantly, with very low gas fees using the upcoming Zogi Bridge.

