Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
CoinTelegraph
Nomad releases bridge relaunch guide after patching contract vulnerability
The Nomad token bridge has announced its relaunch guide after fixing the contract vulnerability that led to a $190 million exploit in August. According to a blog post from Dec. 7, the Nomad protocol will allow users to bridge back madAssets and access a pro-rata share of recovered funds. A...
CoinTelegraph
ZOGI token launches on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum with revolutionary wrapper
Dubai, Dec. 9 — Zogi Labs, a pioneering crypto company and gaming studio famously known for the BEZOGE token and the up-and-coming crypto-based MMORPG The Legends of Bezogia, launched its new new ZOGI token on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum on Dec. 9. The ZOGI token is a wrapped version of the primary BEZOGE token optimized for the Zogi Labs decentralized ecosystem. From day one of launch, ZOGI will be available on Cronos, BNB Chain and Ethereum, rapidly boosting the exposure of the token, which can now be wrapped and moved between chains instantly, with very low gas fees using the upcoming Zogi Bridge.
dailyhodl.com
Starbucks Rolls Out Beta Testing on New Polygon-Powered NFT Rewards Program
US coffee giant Starbucks is launching the beta version of a new rewards program that allows members to earn and buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. In a recent statement, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain says that it is rolling out Starbucks Odyssey, a loyalty program...
CoinTelegraph
Amber Group ditches expansion plans after denying insolvency: Report
Cryptocurrency trading firm Amber Group is putting its expansion plans on hold despite the FTX contagion having “no disruption” to its daily operations, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 9. Amber has scrapped plans to expand in Europe and the United States as a consequence of exposure to...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
CoinTelegraph
CEO of crypto news site The Block resigns for failing to disclose $27M loans from Alameda Research
Bobby Moran of crypto news website the Block has announced he will be assuming the position of chief executive officer following the resignation of Mike McCaffrey, who reportedly financed the platform through loans from Alameda Research. In a Dec. 9 announcement, Moran said McCaffrey had made an executive decision to...
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
CoinTelegraph
Many Koinly staff point to poor communication, CEO in global layoffs
Crypto tax firm Koinly announced cuts of up to 14% of its global team in response to the “intensifying bear market” — but many employees have pushed back against this narrative. In a Dec. 6 announcement, Koinly founder and CEO Robin Singh said the crypto market downturn...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi employees were discouraged from describing risks in internal communications: Report
Following BlockFi’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, reports have surfaced about the crypto lending company’s risk assessment and management culture. As early as 2020, the company culture discouraged employees from “describing risks in written internal communications to...
CoinTelegraph
Build, demolish, and trade NFTs in one place with Bluemoon Metaverse
The Metaverse as a concept exploded last year, especially after social media giant Facebook rebranded to Meta. And while there have been a number of different virtual world projects released, interoperability and integrations are still lacking. Generally, users are provided with a virtual reality that has already been shaped for them. Not only that, limitations regarding protocols, integrations and the use of NFTs are still dominating the Metaverse sector.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
CoinTelegraph
Ren protocol warns users to unwrap tokens or risk losses as upgrade looms
The developers of bridging platform Ren have warned users to unwrap their tokens and bridge them back to their native chains “ASAP,” or risk losing them. The team tweeted that mints on Ren will be disabled “shortly,” meaning that it will be impossible to deposit any assets onto the platform to bridge to other networks. In 30 days, “burns” (withdrawals) will also be disabled.
CoinTelegraph
UK pushes crypto efforts forward through financial services reforms
The United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt laid out a number of reforms aiming to “drive growth and competitiveness” to the country’s financial services sector including efforts that support the crypto space. In an announcement, the U.K. government highlighted that it will create a...
CoinTelegraph
Dash 2 Trade raises $9M and confirms Changelly exchange listing — Crypto presale ending soon
Innovative crypto signals and on-chain analytics platform Dash 2 Trade has added another exchange for its D2T token listing. Changelly Pro is the latest centralized exchange that will be part of D2T’s initial exchange offering (IEO). Changelly’s daily trading volume of $1 billion will provide Dash 2 Trade even...
CoinTelegraph
Mintlayer token launch scheduled for March 21, 2023
Mintlayer will release ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. San Marino, Dec. 9, 2022 — Mintlayer — a layer-2 solution that unlocks decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, atomic swap, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and apps for Bitcoin — has officially announced its token launch event. The date for the launch is March 21, 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Investors chase Web3 as blockchain industry builds despite bear market
The third quarter of 2022 saw a reduction in venture capital activity across the entire blockchain industry. Investors appear to be moving away from decentralized finance (DeFi) and into Web3. The crypto industry tends to have a problem with overusing buzzwords, like the way “DeFi” was everywhere just a couple...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptoslate.com
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
