Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship
The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied With Six Exhaust Pipes
In September 2022 Lamborghini built its last Aventador: a 780-4 Ultimae Roadster designed specifically for a Swiss customer. To make it even more special, the last Aventador was finished in a specially created color known as Azzuro Flake finish, a replica of the original Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico paint found on the one-off Miura P400 Roadster that was unveiled in 1968. With the Aventador, the company is also saying goodbye to the V-12 engine as we know it, as the new supercar will feature a hybridized V-12. The future Aventador successor has been caught testing on several occasions, but now Youtube user Varryx was able to catch it on video, and it reveals a few surprises.
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
1963 Chevy Nova Restomod Is Moved By Big Power
Selling at No Reserve, this Chevy Nova was built to be driven!. There are different kinds of car enthusiasts. One of those is the purist who believes that classic cars should be restored to factory specifications as if it just rolled off the assembly line decades back, and the sight of anything different sort usually leaves them with clenched fists and a sweaty brow. Another type of enthusiast is one who appreciates or doesn't mind taking a classic and building a tastefully done restomod as the ultimate street machine stuffed with both modern and classic components.
topgear.com
This classic Porsche 911 has been covered in coral for art
Polish artists Ada Zielinska and Rafal Dominik create a coral reef on a 911T. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. You’ve heard of the barn find, but now it’s time for the ‘bottom of the deep blue sea find’. Well, not exactly. Apparently lots of confused onlookers at the Gdynia Design Days annual art festival earlier this year thought that this particular 1973 Porsche 911T had been plucked straight from the bottom of the ocean as it was suspended overhead at the dockside and covered in coral.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
RideApart
Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?
Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
techeblog.com
Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch
Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.
insideevs.com
Segway And Hasbro Present Transformers Scooters And Go Karts
As kids, Transformers greatly influenced the way we look at cars, trucks, and motorbikes. I’m sure a lot of us dreamed of owning an autobot growing up, as well as all the exciting adventures that would accompany this experience. While Transformers are indeed a thing of fantasy, nothing’s stopping us from letting our imaginations run wild, and Segway Ninebot and Hasbro are making this a reality.
Watch a Porsche 911 Diecast Restoration Go From Busted to Beautiful
TikTok/restoration_kamasutraAttention to detail really makes the difference.
RideApart
This Custom Ducati Ghost Is A Retro-Modern Monster 600 Cafe Racer
Few things are as satisfying as a beautifully crafted custom motorcycle. This is made even more special if an awesome time lapse video to document the build has been made along with the bike. This is exactly the case with this custom machine called the Ghost, one of the many masterpieces of For The Bold Industries.
topgear.com
Pic of the day: Dacia’s new tripod-spec Duster in the desert
We recently drove the updated Duster in the Moroccan desert – here are some more lovely pics. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Get a look at those images above. Yeah, we can now safely say...
topgear.com
Check out this modified BMW i4 electric police car
AC Schnitzer signs up to Germany’s TUNE IT! SAFE! initiative with a bodykitted EV in Polizei livery. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Sadly, the modified BMW i4 by AC Schnitzer that you see above will...
topgear.com
Ford has opened up its online vault to show these incredible archive pictures
Don’t blame us if you end up wasting your day trawling through a trove of classic Fords. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Ford has announced a novel new way of completely wasting your entire working...
