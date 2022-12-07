Read full article on original website
Weather in West will be active, bringing snow and rain
Active weather will impact the West over the next few days, bringing rounds of mountain snow and rainfall. Record warmth will impact the South and the East Coast.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
Feet of snow for the West this weekend
Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Showers early Tuesday with rain throughout the afternoon into the night
Tuesday will be cloudy with a shower possible early, but rain will develop in the late morning and continue all afternoon and into the night.
The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week
Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dense fog to start our Wednesday with warmer temperatures this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy fog is blanketing the Midlands this morning reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile in mainly communities so take it slow and use caution as you head to work and school. Fog will be slow to clear out this morning but should gradually mix out by lunchtime.
WTRF
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
Wind and rain return to start off the weekend, but dries out for Sunday
It should end by 2 p.m., but a few more gusty showers are possible as the front crosses later in the evening.
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.
natureworldnews.com
Wintry Weather to Expect in Upper Midwest Bringing Rain and Snow to First Week of December
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
Above average temperatures and rain continue through the weekend
Clouds will stick around all day long today with a few isolated showers possible – and more rain is in the forecast through Sunday morning.
Subtropical Winter Storm Expected to Form for the First Time in a Decade
Weather experts are looking at a rare subtropical winter storm headed for land. A December storm like this one is very unusual, the experts note. The last time a storm like this one occurred was nearly a decade ago. This storm, which has been dubbed Owen may be hitting land...
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
