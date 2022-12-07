ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for season's first snowfall

Alert: Yellow Alert late today into early tomorrow for periods of rain (immediate NW suburbs, NYC, S&E) and snow/mixing (N&W). A light snowfall is expected well N&W before the changeover.Advisory: Winter Weather Advisories N&W tonight for snow/sleet/freezing rain.Forecast: Today we'll see increasing clouds with a little rain and even snow well N&W late in the afternoon, mainly after 5/6 PM. Rain (snow/mix N&W) overspreads the area this evening and may be heavy at times through the first half of the overnight hours with some lighter showers/drizzle the remainder of the night. Snowfall-wise, a trace - 3" is expected, but mainly across our distant northwest suburbs. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts will range from .5-1.0" with locally higher amounts possible, but no flooding is expected. For the morning commute tomorrow, much of the area will just be damp with some showers/drizzle and wet roads, but there may be some slick/slushy spots across our distant northern/northwest suburbs. As for the remainder of the day tomorrow, we'll see leftover AM showers/drizzle with some clearing in the afternoon and highs in the 40s.Looking Ahead: Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny, chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Friday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Time Out Global

Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week

It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
CNN

Feet of snow for the West this weekend

Two storm systems will bring snow to the western US, while the eastern half will see scattered showers. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week

Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The workweek comes to an end with a dry, cool day. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies on Friday with gusty breezes and high temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday will be cloudy with chances for showers late in the day. Rain could possibly change over to flurries or even light snow showers in some spots overnight.

