Why Meghan Markle’s glittering aquamarine ring holds sentimental ties to her wedding, Princess Diana and son Archie

Princess Diana Wants Prince Harry To Be Prince William's Supporter, Not Attacker, Royal Biographer Claims
Princess Diana's biographer has weighed in on Prince William and Prince Harry's longstanding feud, saying their late mom expected her younger son to be his older brother's "wingman" and not a "hitman." This comes on the heels of the coming of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare," which fears to contain explosive revelations about the royal family.
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Princess Diana Reportedly Left Prince William, Prince Harry To Royal Family: Here's Why
Princess Diana's depiction in "The Crown" Season 5 has become controversial. Many royal experts question the show's representation of King Charles III's former wife, with her former butler, Paul Burrell, explaining the reason behind her decision to leave her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to the royal family.
Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Red Gown and Historic Tiara at Buckingham Palace
After arriving back in the U.K. following a short trip to the United States, Kate Middleton made a ravishing, regal appearance at a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6. For the event—hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla—the Princess of Wales dressed up in a...
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
Delish
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
Kate Middleton Wears a Rented Dress and Princess Diana’s Choker to the Earthshot Prize in Boston
The Princess of Wales knows fashion can send a message. At tonight’s second annual Earthshot Prize in Boston, which was established by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to award five grants annually to ideas, people, and projects aimed at combating global warming, Kate Middleton wore a green Solace London dress rented from British fashion company Hurr.
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara at first official banquet as Princess of Wales for this reason
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara during the event celebrating the state visit of the President of South Africa this week
Not just Meghan Markle - the other member of the British Royal Family who is a working actress
Sophie Winkleman (born 1980) is an English actress who is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor. Lord Frederick Windsor is the son of Prince Michael of Kent who was the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Lord Frederick is also 52nd in line to the British throne.
tatler.com
Harry and Meghan open their family album: couple share touching insights into life with Archie and Lilibet in Netflix docuseries
Harry and Meghan have offered a glimpse into their life as a family-of-four in the first three episodes of their new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which landed on the streaming platform on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, largely out...
Prince William and Prince Harry’s Most Heart-Wrenching Quotes About the Late Princess Diana
Princess Diana tragically died 19 years ago on August 31, 1997 — look back at Prince William and Prince Harry’s sweetest quotes about their late mom
Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc
Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
Will King Charles Mention Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Christmas Speech?
King Charles III must decide whether to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a Christmas olive branch after Queen Elizabeth II left them out of her speech.
Elite Daily
Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana With Pearl Tiara & Earrings
Kate Middleton’s tiara drought is finally over. While the Princess of Wales frequently wears jewelry from the royal family’s extensive collection, fans of the princess haven’t seen her wear a tiara since 2019, which is heartbreaking if you love a diamond-studded royal fashion moment. For Middleton’s first time wearing a tiara in nearly three years, the princess opted not only to dazzle, but also to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. Middleton honored Princess Diana by wearing a pearl tiara and earrings that once belonged to the former Princess of Wales.
International Business Times
Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession
The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
tatler.com
Why Harry and Meghan’s dog Guy is the breakout star of the Netflix series - and the important role he played in their engagement
Harry and Meghan’s dog, Guy, is the unlikely breakout star of the couple’s new Netflix series, threatening to outshine his famous owners. As one would expect, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the centre of attention in Harry & Meghan, which premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, but it is their beloved rescue beagle who has captured the hearts of viewers.
Princess Diana 'Smothers' Prince Harry 'With Love' in Old Clip: 'Best Mom'
A video clip of the royal mother and son duo affectionately interacting at a public event has gone viral on TikTok with over 300,000 views.
tatler.com
Revealed: the touching way Prince Harry keeps ‘grandma Diana’s’ memory alive for his son and daughter
It was known Princess Diana still plays an important role in the life of her son, Prince Harry, as he has spoken often of the inspiration she provides, even 25 years after her tragic death in a Paris car crash. But his new Netflix series Harry & Meghan offers a...
