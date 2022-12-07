ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Meghan Markle’s glittering aquamarine ring holds sentimental ties to her wedding, Princess Diana and son Archie

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning
tatler.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Wears a Rented Dress and Princess Diana’s Choker to the Earthshot Prize in Boston

The Princess of Wales knows fashion can send a message. At tonight’s second annual Earthshot Prize in Boston, which was established by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to award five grants annually to ideas, people, and projects aimed at combating global warming, Kate Middleton wore a green Solace London dress rented from British fashion company Hurr.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc

Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
Elite Daily

Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana With Pearl Tiara & Earrings

Kate Middleton’s tiara drought is finally over. While the Princess of Wales frequently wears jewelry from the royal family’s extensive collection, fans of the princess haven’t seen her wear a tiara since 2019, which is heartbreaking if you love a diamond-studded royal fashion moment. For Middleton’s first time wearing a tiara in nearly three years, the princess opted not only to dazzle, but also to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. Middleton honored Princess Diana by wearing a pearl tiara and earrings that once belonged to the former Princess of Wales.
International Business Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession

The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
tatler.com

Why Harry and Meghan’s dog Guy is the breakout star of the Netflix series - and the important role he played in their engagement

Harry and Meghan’s dog, Guy, is the unlikely breakout star of the couple’s new Netflix series, threatening to outshine his famous owners. As one would expect, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the centre of attention in Harry & Meghan, which premiered on the streaming platform on Thursday, but it is their beloved rescue beagle who has captured the hearts of viewers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy