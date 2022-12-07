Read full article on original website
Help wanted: City of Kinston Firefighter II
Performs intermediate protective service work providing fire suppression and emergency medical services under emergency conditions and frequently involving considerable personal hazard, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the Fire Captain & Lieutenant. Essential Functions. Responding to fire and emergency medical service calls; performing...
Letter to the Editor: Call for awareness of violence in our hospitals
As a nurse leader at our local hospital, I feel compelled to call your and your readers' attention to the unacceptable volume of violence toward nurses and other healthcare workers. Patient violence toward healthcare workers, also known as Type 2 Workplace Violence, is increasingly prevalent in the healthcare setting, especially in Emergency Departments.
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Public Notice: Greene Lamp Community Action Agency - Notice of Public Hearing/Community Forum
A Public Hearing for Greene Lamp Community Action Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) will be held for Lenoir County on Facebook Live on the “Greene Lamp Community Action” Facebook page, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 5:30 pm. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to make the grant...
Arendell Parrott Quiz Bowl Team Undefeated
The APA Quiz Bowl team defeated Ayden Grifton and South Lenoir at our match on December 3, 2022. Teams played each other three times. APA went undefeated. The next match is in February at Ayden Grifton against teams from across the state. Members of the 2022 APA Quiz Bowl Team...
Jones County Emergency Services Director Timmy Pike Unexpectedly Passes Away
According to the Jones County Emergency Services Facebook Page on Friday:. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the...
