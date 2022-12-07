GOP invites voter mistrust, confusion in rush to enact poorly considered voting-law changes: editorial

Ohio is fast becoming the new Texas when it comes to voter suppression, it is sad that some voters poorly vetted these mongrels before the election. Now they can only watch while their rights are taken away under the direction of legislative destructive far left officials...
One drop box per county (don’t want people who have disabilities and unable to stand in line to cast a vote farmers who don’t have the luxury of standing around all day). Limit mail in voting (they don’t want the seniors to vote and those who work on the rail roads, long haul truckers, airline employees, etc who because of their jobs are not at home on Election Day). I used mail in when I was out on the road on Election Day. Republicans just want to disenfranchise people. Only way they can win. Disenfranchise and draw an unconstitutionally gerrymandered map and not comply with the Ohio Supreme Court orders. This is exactly how Nazi Germany started.
Then why don’t you do something to improve the mail because it’s only gotten worse instead of better. It’s takes too long to reach its destination or it doesn’t make it at all
Related
Will Ohio soon be known as the Sugar Cookie State? Editorial Board Roundtable
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
These nine Ohio-based Fortune 500 companies donated to election deniers’ campaigns
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
Ohio GOP lawmakers pushing photo ID mandate to vote, hurdles for troops' ballots
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
Ohioans, your rights are being threatened in lame-duck machinations. Take a stand.
Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes
A point-by-point refutation of LaRose and Stewart’s arguments for attacking Ohio voters
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
Bill overhauling control of public education passes Ohio Senate
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is recognized for her courage at portrait unveiling
Ohio House lawmakers signal momentum for large criminal justice reform bill
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
Gov. DeWine announces rollout of body cameras for Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
Ohio pledges $25M in lawsuit settlement money to help remove Gorge Dam on Cuyahoga River
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 18