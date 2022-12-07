ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

GOP invites voter mistrust, confusion in rush to enact poorly considered voting-law changes: editorial

By Editorial Board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
goin postal
3d ago

Ohio is fast becoming the new Texas when it comes to voter suppression, it is sad that some voters poorly vetted these mongrels before the election. Now they can only watch while their rights are taken away under the direction of legislative destructive far left officials...

Retired at last
3d ago

One drop box per county (don’t want people who have disabilities and unable to stand in line to cast a vote farmers who don’t have the luxury of standing around all day). Limit mail in voting (they don’t want the seniors to vote and those who work on the rail roads, long haul truckers, airline employees, etc who because of their jobs are not at home on Election Day). I used mail in when I was out on the road on Election Day. Republicans just want to disenfranchise people. Only way they can win. Disenfranchise and draw an unconstitutionally gerrymandered map and not comply with the Ohio Supreme Court orders. This is exactly how Nazi Germany started.

Houseguest
3d ago

Then why don’t you do something to improve the mail because it’s only gotten worse instead of better. It’s takes too long to reach its destination or it doesn’t make it at all

