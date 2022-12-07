Read full article on original website
Ronald Nielsen
3d ago
why don't they learn about us this is where there living.now they go out of there way to dress talk and live different then most people here they came here and most of us were not asked if we wanted to change The only reason this people are here is to vote democratic
Reply
3
Related
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
No teaching license for Castile’s killer—an open letter from Black parents, educators
It has recently come to our attention that Jeronimo Yanez, the former Saint Anthony police officer who killed Philando Castile, a Black motorist, has applied for a substitute teacher’s license. We were further dismayed to learn that he has been quietly teaching Spanish part-time at a parochial school. Needless...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
steeledodgenews.com
Drug court grad ready to write the next chapter
The goal of the Steele-Waseca Drug Court is opportunity. When it was formed in July 2014, “we knew that if we tried to work a little bit different, maybe we could keep these people out of the system,” said Nicole Grams, SWDC Coordinator. “Maybe we can get these...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie dies from pancreatic cancer
Longtime Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie, who received an outpouring of support from the community after being diagnosed with cancer, has died, his wife shared on a public CaringBridge site early Wednesday. “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to...
mprnews.org
Top upcoming holiday shows, performances across Minnesota
Minnesota offers up a riot of Holiday events this time of year. There will always be dependable local classics, such as the Guthrie’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which has been a Twin Cities tradition for approaching 50 years. And there are newer traditions, such as “A...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
KAAL-TV
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekend events
(ABC 6 News) – An event meant to bring holiday magic to Rochester has cancelled its final two weekends. Northern Lights Festival Organizer Mitch Reaume made the announcement on Facebook, saying “we’re closing this chapter because we can’t deliver the kind of experience that we set out to create.”
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
KAAL-TV
State requests additional time to investigate
(ABC 6 News) – New details in the investigation into an Austin assisted living facility. ABC 6 News learned Friday, that the Minnesota Department of Health is requesting a 30-day extension as it looks into complaints filed against South Grove Lodge. In an ABC 6 News exclusive last month,...
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
fox9.com
Warrant for narcotics, firearms finds both hidden in toys with kids home
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force search warrant looking for guns and narcotics turned up a stash of both hidden throughout a home and in children’s toys. Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance...
steeledodgenews.com
‘Matson Strong’ still on display, 3 years later
To hear the story of Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head nearly three years ago, it would seem nothing can stop the forward progress he and his family continue to make. Except a winter storm. Last week’s snow, wind and low temps prevented Matson...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring
We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
steeledodgenews.com
Dick Kruckeberg 1935-2022
An idea Delmond, more commonly referred to as Dick, Kruckeberg came up with 38 years ago after watching his wife back into a garbage can spawned what has become a multi-million-dollar company with roots in Steele County. The company went on to be operated by family members spanning three generations...
Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday
The City of Minneapolis is waiving fees for adopting cats and dogs on Friday in an effort to increase home placement ahead of the holidays. Minneapolis Animal Care & Control will make all of its cats and dogs free — meaning without any city fees — for adoption at a Friday event. The event will take place at Animal Care & Control’s location at 212 17th Ave. N from noon to 5 p.m.
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vehicle’s rims were spray painted pink while parked on the 100 block of 8th Street South. On Tuesday, a 2014 Nissan was found in the ditch on Hwy 52 between the river...
Comments / 1