Baltimore, MD

AFC playoff news: Ravens' Lamar Jackson will miss time

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With how tight things are in the AFC East and the rivalry that the Buffalo Bills have built with the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, some might forget about other teams in the conference.

Not a good idea. After all, it was the Tennessee Titans that were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season. Not the Bills. Not the Chiefs.

But this time we’re going to highlight the Baltimore Ravens instead.

In Week 13, the Ravens (8-4) defeated the Denver Broncos, 10-9. Baltimore did so without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In the first quarter, Jackson left the game. According to Ravens Wire, Jackson sustained a knee injury. He left and did not return.

Following the contest, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh called Jackson’s injury “week-to-week.”

That means he’s most likely not going to play in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7).

In a sign of Jackson’s injury potentially keeping him out even longer, the Ravens went on to sign Brett Hundley as an insurance option. He will backup new starting quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Jackson’s injury is a big blow to the Ravens, but they certainly are still a threat to the Bills (9-3).

The AFC is currently led by Buffalo, but the Chiefs (9-3) are right behind the Bills with Baltimore in third place, which is why Jackson’s injury is so important to note.

