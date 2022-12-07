The race is on to see which metaverse project is going to come out on top and see which coin will give investors the biggest return in 2023. Decentraland has had a headstart compared to others in the industry but can its MANA token stay ahead of the best newcomers in the next year? A look at big upcoming moves in this market shows that Metacade and its MCADE coin are tipped to outperform the Decentraland forecast.

2 DAYS AGO