coinjournal.net
ApeCoin staking launches with a thud! Will bulls overcome relentless bears?
ApeCoin gained 3% on Friday and remains green over the week. ApeCoin will start to issue staking rewards on December 12. The cryptocurrency faces resistance approaching the upper limit of descending channel. ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking functionality is no longer a dream – it’s a reality. Staking rewards are set to...
coinjournal.net
Decentraland Price Prediction: How Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Biggest Star in the Metaverse for 2023
The race is on to see which metaverse project is going to come out on top and see which coin will give investors the biggest return in 2023. Decentraland has had a headstart compared to others in the industry but can its MANA token stay ahead of the best newcomers in the next year? A look at big upcoming moves in this market shows that Metacade and its MCADE coin are tipped to outperform the Decentraland forecast.
coinjournal.net
7 of the Best Play-to-Earn Crypto Games to Invest in for 2023
In a recent report, DappRadar stated that $1.3 billion was raised by play-to-earn and metaverse games in Q3 2022 alone. This comes with almost a million daily active wallets interacting with these games. These figures show that, even since its beginning, play-to-earn gaming has been offering excellent investment opportunities that can’t be missed.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
Millionaires Are Scooping Up These Two Surprising Cryptos. Should You?
By using publicly available online tools, it's possible to see what the biggest crypto whales are buying right now.
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
notebookcheck.net
Tim Draper: Bitcoin will hit US$250,000 by mid-2023
Although he already predicted in 2018 that Bitcoin would hit the US$250,000 threshold in less than four years, venture capitalist Tim Draper is back with another similar prediction. This time, he claims that the quarter million barrier will be left behind by mid-2023 while many altcoins will fade away. More...
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
altcoinbuzz.io
6 COINS That will CRUSH Every other Crypto in December
What if I told you the key to create generational wealth could come down to just identifying and picking a couple of massive potential crypto coins. See half of the job is already done here!. Because in this article, I will be sharing with you 6 altcoins that are set...
coinjournal.net
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is great. It offers you a way to earn some extra tokens by simply HODLing your coins like you were already doing. But what’s the point in earning some tasty interest if the value of your staked coins drops to $0?. This article outlines the eight of the...
coinjournal.net
Toncoin is on the verge of a breakout. Here is the next potential target for bulls
The cryptocurrency is retesting the resistance at $1.97. Investors should watch for a breakout for a chance to buy the token. Toncoin (TON/USD) trades at $1.97. The level is an important resistance zone; it is the third time the cryptocurrency has tested it since September. TONCOIN was trading with increasing momentum at the crucial level, implying that buyers were looking for a potential breakout. Will it happen?
coinjournal.net
LUNC price forms a bullish pattern as USTC pumps
Terra Luna Classic price crawled back on Thursday. The number of LUNC holders has been stable. USTC price soared by over 20%. Terra Luna Classic price crawled back on Thursday as investors reacted to the strong comeback of USTC. It rose to a high of $0.00017, which was slightly above this week’s low of $0.00016. LUNC’s price is about 71% below the highest level this year.
CoinTelegraph
Data shows the Bitcoin mining bear market has a ways to go
Bitcoin (BTC) mining is the backbone of the BTC ecosystem and miners’ returns also provide insight into BTC’s price movements and the health of the wider crypto sector. It is well-documented that Bitcoin miners are struggling in the current bear market. Blockstream, a leading Bitcoin miner, recently raised funds at a 70% discount.
u.today
Two Off-the-radar Cryptocurrencies to Keep Eye on in 2023
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
XRP Price Bucks Trend As Whales Move Triple Digit Millions
The XRP value is at present bucking the final market pattern and is recording a small acquire of round 2% during the last 24 hours. What’s noticeable are huge actions by whales over the previous few hours. The cryptocurrency market is on shaky floor given the macroeconomic headwinds and...
