WFMJ.com
Ultium Cells workers overwhelmingly approve UAW representation
The votes have been counted after two days of balloting and at workers at the Ultium Cells plant in Lordstown have voted to join the United Autoworkers Union. Votes were counted late Thursday and employees approved UAW representation 710 to 16. All full-time and regular part-time production and maintenance employees...
Ultium Cells workers wrap up two-day vote on whether to unionize
"I'm excited, I hope we will have an overwhelming majority tonight," said Anthony Russo, one of the 900 workers at the Ultium Cells plant in Lordstown. They've been voting since Wednesday morning whether to unionize and join the United Auto Workers. It's the culmination of a process that started this...
