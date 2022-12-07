ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Copper Leaf Development plans move forward in Portage

PORTAGE, MI — The Portage City Council approved tentative plans for 38 new single-family homes at the existing Copperleaf Planned Development earlier this week. Following a unanimous vote by the city’s planning commission on Nov. 18 to recommend approval, the city council on Dec. 6 approved tentative plans for the project. It’s located at 3800 W. Milham Avenue.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the City of Grand Rapids turned six downtown intersections into all-way stops. Instead of cycling through green, yellow and red, the lights were turned to "flash" mode. This was a Mobile GR Department idea to test the impact on safety, walkability and traffic slow in these areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
US 103.1

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia County requests public input on hazard mitigation plan

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are seeking input from residents to help them put together a hazard mitigation plan. Some of those hazards include extreme cold, invasive species and wildfires. “Community input is an integral part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan development process, and we greatly appreciate...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Lakeshore Habitat to Blitz Build Three Homes in One Week!

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 9, 2022) – Starting Monday, December 12 th , local builders will be partnering with Lakeshore Habitat to begin building three homes with the goal of getting all three framed in just one week. The Blitz Build will take place at Lakeshore Habitat’s Vista Green development, a 42-home neighborhood built for community that will include 18 Habitat homes and 24 Jubilee homes. Thanks to this strategic partnership with Jubilee, families who make anywhere from 30-120% of the area median income will have the opportunity for affordable homeownership.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log December 6-8, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Search for Kent County man missing at sea

Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022) Search for Kent County man missing at sea. Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development

After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI

