Related
Christmas Cooking with KX: Truffles and a matching cocktail
This week we have a Cranberry special: Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles and a Cranberry Fiz Cocktail.
Epicurious
Spiced Red Wine and Coke
Sure, “estate grown wine” sounds chic, but once you’ve got a happy buzz going, does it really matter how you got there? An inexpensive bottle (looking at you, Trader Joe’s) can be just as memorable—desirable, even—once it’s spiked with the caramelly complexity of cola, lots of ginger, fresh lemon, and some choice spices to tame any sharp edges and excess acidity. If someone is being a snob, just tell them those in the Basque region call a non-spiced version of this drink kalimotxo/calimocho and drink it by the jugful. It’s like your college hangover but more refined. Choose a fruity, easy-drinking red like Merlot, Malbec, or Pinot Noir.
Best Christmas Beers to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
The holidays are upon us. Maybe you live somewhere blanketed by snow, and the wintry sheen makes the holiday lights look even brighter. Or perhaps you have a decorated palm tree in your yard, and there isn't a hint of snow in the forecast. Either way, you’re probably in a festive mood, which means Christmas […]
winemag.com
What Is Cooking Wine?
Choosing the right cooking wine can be tricky. While you certainly don’t want to pour an investment bottle into a bubbling stew, in most circumstances, you don’t want to toss in a subpar wine, either. Why? The wine you use will affect the finished flavors of your dish—just as any other ingredient would.
Fox 59
Kylee’s Kitchen: Poached pear chocolate tart
December is National Pear Month, and we’re celebrating the monthlong food holiday in Kylee’s Kitchen. Pears are an often underutilized fall and winter fruit, and poaching them is a simple way to make them tender and flavorful. Poached pear chocolate tart. Yield: One 9-inch tart. Ingredients for sweet...
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Brandy butter, spicy cocktails and a chocolate log: Yotam Ottolenghi’s homemade Christmas gifts – recipes
Christmas could be Christmas without brandy butter, chocolate logs and bottles of infused booze, but doesn’t it just feel a bit more like Christmas with them? Either way, making your own, to give as presents, is a surefire way to get into the festive spirit. The spices, the chocolate, the citrus, the booze …
Delish
Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet
Step 1Preheat oven to 425º. Season chicken on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
Epicurious
No-Sleep-Till-Santa Eggnog
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including infusing and chilling times. It’s a well-worn but precious holiday image: Children leaping from their beds on Christmas morning as the sun barely breaks. This twist on classic eggnog is for the bleary-eyed parents just behind the scenes, or any other solstice-celebrating partygoer who wants to stay up a little late.
Cocktail of the week: Dishoom’s premier padmini negroni – recipe
Give this punchy, festive pre-mix a day to infuse before bottling. Once made, it will keep for up to two months, so it’s ideal for sipping over the Christmas holidays and well into the new year. Premier padmini negroni. Makes 7 servings. 5g cocoa beans (we use Indian cocoa...
Recipe: Venison Heart Crostini
Crostini. Also known as “the poor man’s plate.”. Back in the Middle Ages, Italian peasants used to eat their food off of thin slices of bread. They did this because they were broke and could not afford plates. While the origination of this Italian classic was based off of poverty, today it is considered “gourmet.”
Women's Health
Top chef shares time and money saving Christmas dinner tips
Christmas, with all its glitz, merriment, socialising and festive bangers on repeat is a season of excess - not ideal when we're caught up in the biggest cost of living crisis for decades. But while the constant churn of consumerism can be overwhelming, there is another aspect of Christmas that...
Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite
Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
winemag.com
Love Licorice? The Tarragon Gimlet Is For You
This recipe is adapted from The Cocktail Edit, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by award-winning drinks journalist, author and expert Alice Lascelles. Grassy, anise-y and pure, almost sorbet-like in its refreshingness, this is a stunning drink. I rather like it over ice, but it works with or without. When it comes to making the syrup infusion, really pack the tarragon in. You cannot use too much. Adapted from a recipe in Herb by Mark Diacono, a great field guide to cooking and drinking herbs of all kinds.
techaiapp.com
Creating an Authentic Tuscan Food & Wine Feast at Home
Americans have fallen in love with Tuscany not just because of its beautiful rolling hills dotted with cypress trees and charming Medieval walled villages perched on those hills. We have also fallen in love with Tuscan food. One thing you quickly learn when visiting Italy is that each region has...
BHG
Bread Kneading: A Visual Guide to the Consistency of Doughs
There are fewer things more delicious than a slice of freshly-baked bread. Even better? When it's made from-scratch by you! If you're on a new journey into bread-baking, there can be challenges when figuring out the scientific method of yeast bread or quick bread. Once you get the hang of making fresh bread—with the assistance of our Test Kitchen's tips and visual guide below—you'll be acing proper consistency of dough every time.
momjunky.com
Old fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe: Easy and Delicious
This old-fashioned Christmas butter cookie recipe has been in my family for generations. It’s one of those classic recipes that always turn out so delicious and go perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa on cold winter evenings. The best part about this butter cookie recipe is that it is super easy to make, requires minimal ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to make your holiday baking experience even easier. So grab a mixing bowl, and some simple ingredients and get ready to make some delicious Christmas butter cookies!
One Pot Taco Pasta | Simple Dinner Recipe
My husband added this to his top 5 favorite meals as soon as he started eating it! This is very easy to make, filling, and so delicious. The best part is you only need one pan!
Healthy Recipe: Ginger-Poached Pears
Chinese medicine says that pears are cooling to the body — a good thing if going through either chemo or radiation. Poached fruit is also much easier to digest than raw and safer to eat during treatment. These very simple ginger-poached pears make a wonderful dessert or a refreshing breakfast treat when paired with thick Greek yogurt. The pears don’t have to be perfectly ripe for this to be delicious. If they’re not, just up the sugar a little — or use honey, but this can take away from the taste of the pears. For more chemo friendly dessert recipes take a look at some of these Sweet Treats.
Delish
Cranberry-Orange Star Bread
Looking for a holiday baking project that will look stunning and taste even better? Meet this cranberry-orange star bread. Filled with homemade cranberry sauce and effortlessly twisted into a visually intricate shape, this soft, fragrant, sweet bread will delight friends and family everywhere. Star bread is magical because, although it...
