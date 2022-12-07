Read full article on original website
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Portugal denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit World Cup
The Portuguese Football Federation has denied a report claiming that captain and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to quit the FIFA World Cup over his demotion to the bench. "News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach,"...
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric’s quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Messi snarls, taunts and thrills in World Cup classic
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was going to do anything to get to the World Cup semifinals whether it was in the rule book or not. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina’s wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands. Everyone knows about his outrageous skills, his mesmerizing dribbling ability and his relentless goalscoring. But here he was scrapping, snarling, taunting. There’s a street-fighter mentality that is never far from the surface when it comes to Argentina’s national team and it revealed itself against the Dutch in a match that boiled over on numerous occasions. Messi was right in the middle of it.
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage. With that in mind, thoughts naturally turn to a new generation and life beyond two men who have dominated the sport for the past 15 years, sharing 12 Ballon d’Or awards and nine Champions League trophies between them. Theirs are big shoes to fill and, to their legion of fans, each one stands alone as the greatest of all time.
Kylian Mbappé is reaching speeds of 22 miles per hour at the World Cup. Can anyone stop him?
Ahead of its World Cup quarterfinal against France, England has a problem to solve. Namely, how to stop the tournament’s top scorer, Kylian Mbappé, from adding to his tally. “Nineteen other teams in [France’s] Ligue 1 — and others in the Champions League — have been waiting for...
Portugal coach wants people to 'leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
Portugal coach Fernando Santos is now strongly defending Cristiano Ronaldo as the star striker continues to deal with his various dramas. ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Friday morning that Santos spoke with the media and was passionately standing up for Ronaldo. "He has never told me he wanted to leave the...
