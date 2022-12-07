Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
993thex.com
Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child
A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
supertalk929.com
Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat
An Abingdon woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly cut a man’s throat. According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Sierra Gobble, 28, is charged with malicious wounding after deputies responded to a residence on Shelton Drive in regard to a stabbing. Officers identified a male...
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
Sullivan Heights teacher suspended without pay after alleged false stabbing report
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher accused of falsely reporting that he had been stabbed at the school has been suspended without pay, according to Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Rafalowski confirmed to News Channel 11 on Friday that Harold Dalton, a band teacher who had been employed […]
Report: Cop accused of killing family used department-issued gun to kill himself
Austin Lee Edwards graduated from the VSP academy in January and resigned at the end of October where he then joined the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup
JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County and state authorities asked those in the county to stay home while they search for a suspect they believed was armed and dangerous Friday. That fugitive is now in custody, according to investigators. The fugitive, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified
Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary in Northeast TN; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. “We long thought it was a crime ring, but the […]
Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
993thex.com
One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight, Dies From Injuries
According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
wvlt.tv
Search For 'Armed And Dangerous' Fugitive - clipped version
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
Kingsport PD seeking missing 12-year-old
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. According to a release from the KPD, Amaya Rochelle Haywood was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Kingsport. She was reported missing that same afternoon. Police report that foul […]
wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
Sullivan Heights parent not reassured after teacher’s ‘false’ stabbing arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Court documents are revealing what a Sullivan County teacher allegedly told investigators when he said he was stabbed on Monday, Dec. 5. Harold Dalton appeared in court Thursday. Dalton has been a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle school for 25 years. He bonded out of jail Wednesday night. Dalton […]
SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
Comments / 0