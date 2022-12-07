ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Man arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was arrested after he shoplifted at a Johnson City Walmart Friday night, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the Browns Mill Rd Walmart in Johnson City. Police say Donald Arp was observed taking merchandise from packaging and concealing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child

A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat

An Abingdon woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly cut a man’s throat. According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, Sierra Gobble, 28, is charged with malicious wounding after deputies responded to a residence on Shelton Drive in regard to a stabbing. Officers identified a male...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup

JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County and state authorities asked those in the county to stay home while they search for a suspect they believed was armed and dangerous Friday. That fugitive is now in custody, according to investigators. The fugitive, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

UPDATE: Victims of double shooting in Bristol Virginia identified

Bristol Virginia police have secured warrants for a shooting suspect that killed one and injured another Thursday night on Harvey Lane. Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died at an area hospital while D’Quares D. Carter, 24, also of Bristol, remains in critical condition. Preliminary details say the...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight, Dies From Injuries

According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

Search For 'Armed And Dangerous' Fugitive - clipped version

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD seeking missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. According to a release from the KPD, Amaya Rochelle Haywood was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Kingsport. She was reported missing that same afternoon. Police report that foul […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy