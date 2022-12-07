Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several days
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas City
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
James Hetfield on Metallica's return: "There's been a lot of darkness in my life... but without darkness there is no light"
Metallica's James Hetfield sheds more light on 72 Seasons, and his band's 'comeback' single Lux Æterna: "It's just fun and makes me move"
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Someone Swapped Metallica’s Vocals on ‘Lux Aeterna’ With ‘Hit the Lights’
Early response to Metallica's latest single, "Lux Æterna," had already included some comparison to "Hit the Lights," the signature Metallica song that opens 1983's Kill 'Em All. Now, one inventive fan has combined the two tracks — they mixed Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals from "Hit the Lights"...
Pop Evil Announce 2023 Tour, Reveal ‘Skeletons’ Album Details + ‘Paranoid’ Video
Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single "Eye of the Storm" earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Watch Sid Wilson visit the House Of Masks, the largest collection of Slipknot masks and memorabilia
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson receives a walkthrough on his visit to the House of Masks and reflects on stories relating to memorabilia and the band
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
The new issue of Metal Hammer is a massive 2022 celebration – with three free gifts!
The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is out now – and it comes with a Ghost badge set, a Stranger Things Hellfire Club patch and a 2023 calendar
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
guitar.com
Ola Englund calls new Metallica track “old people’s music”
Ola Englund has shared his views on the new Metallica single, Lux Æterna, stating that he believes the band are now resigned to making “old people’s music”. Despite an outpour of praise from fans, it seems that not everyone is a fan of the latest Metallica track. This comes as YouTuber Ola Englund has shared his thoughts on last week’s release, confirming that he is far from impressed with the new single.
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
hiphop-n-more.com
Russ Drops New Song ‘Too Much’ Prod. by Boi-1da: Listen
Russ took a little break from touring and recording a bunch of new music. A couple of weeks ago, he dropped a surprise track called ‘Inside‘ which was an impromptu decision. He announced last week that he will be sharing a song each on Dec. 9th and 16th. The first song out of the batch is here — ‘Too Much’ produced by none other than Boi-1da.
"I felt like an alien in my own music": Why Blind Guardian returned to their heavy metal roots on The God Machine
How Blind Guardian overcame personal tragedy to return to bombastic heavy metal on The God Machine
Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”
In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
