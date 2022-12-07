ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Ola Englund calls new Metallica track “old people’s music”

Ola Englund has shared his views on the new Metallica single, Lux Æterna, stating that he believes the band are now resigned to making “old people’s music”. Despite an outpour of praise from fans, it seems that not everyone is a fan of the latest Metallica track. This comes as YouTuber Ola Englund has shared his thoughts on last week’s release, confirming that he is far from impressed with the new single.
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Russ Drops New Song ‘Too Much’ Prod. by Boi-1da: Listen

Russ took a little break from touring and recording a bunch of new music. A couple of weeks ago, he dropped a surprise track called ‘Inside‘ which was an impromptu decision. He announced last week that he will be sharing a song each on Dec. 9th and 16th. The first song out of the batch is here — ‘Too Much’ produced by none other than Boi-1da.
Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
