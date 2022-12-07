ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit

The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
FOX Sports

Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
NBC Connecticut

Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands

Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016

Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
ClutchPoints

World Cup Odds: Morocco vs. Portugal prediction, odds and pick – 12/10/2022

The 2022 World Cup is now down to the final eight teams. On Friday, December 10, at 10:00 am ET, Morocco, the winning team from Group F that shocked Span on penalties after 120 minutes of a 0-0 draw, will take on Portugal, the winners of Group H, who obliterated Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Morocco-Portugal prediction and pick!
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Daily Free Press

The Mezzala: The World Cup and its new iconic moments

Every four years, in each rendition of the FIFA World Cup, we are subject to a familiar depiction of drama, glory, and passion. This year in Qatar has been no different. Stunning upsets and goals overflowed in the group stage. Group Recap. In Group A, most of the attention was...
WVNews

AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy