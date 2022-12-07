“Everyone wants him”: PSG owner admits interest in England star Jude Bellingham

PSG are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, the French club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed.

Bellingham is expected to be the subject of a major transfer tussle next summer after rising to stardom at Dortmund and impressing for the Three Lions at World Cup 2022.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs to have expressed interest – although recent reports said Manchester United are out of the running .

In an interview with Sky News , Al-Khelaifi threw PSG’s hat in the ring in the race for Bellingham’s signature.

"What a player. Honestly, England are lucky to have him … and he's one of the best players in the tournament,” said the PSG president.

"Amazing and you see his first World Cup - calm and relaxed and confident."

When asked about a potential move for Bellingham, he said: "Everyone wants him. I'm not going to hide it."

"But I respect he's in his club and, respect if we want to talk to him, we talk to the club first."

Bellingham has been one of the standout stars for England in Qatar, with one goal and one assist to his name so far in four games.

The Three Lions face France in the quarter-finals next on Saturday.

Bellingham, who is valued at €100m by Transfermarkt , has a contract until 2025 with Dortmund.