Durham, NC

indyweeknc

A Year in Triangle Google Searches

What do people in the Triangle care about? Google has the answer. The go-to search engine released its annual report of the most popular searches in the U.S. this week, including searches by people living in North Carolina and the Triangle. In Raleigh and Durham, many searchers were looking for...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church Issues Letter of Apology for Pioneers Church In Durham

In Texas, this week, more than 400 churches voted to sever ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) over disagreements with how the denomination, which is currently navigating a looming split, handles LGBTQ+ issues. Those congregations are expected to join the conservative faction of the church—the Global Methodist Church—when the UMC meets in 2024 and votes on its official position on same-sex marriage.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Volunteers Search for Racism Written into Durham Land Deeds

“[T]he lot hereby conveyed shall not be sold, transferred, conveyed, leased, or rented to persons of negro blood.”. That’s language taken from a 1932 deed for land in Duke Forest. Here’s another, from a plot off of Cole Mill Road: “No person of any race other than the white race shall use or occupy any building on above lot.”
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

A Day in the Life of a Durham Public Defender

It is a Wednesday afternoon in October in suite 4700—the Durham County Public Defender’s Office. A woman sits in the corridor, Face-timing a friend. Minutes earlier, she stood at the receptionist’s window demanding a meeting with her “new lawyer.” She wears a hat emblazoned with the words No f***s given, blue jeans, and Ugg boots; her ankle monitor adorns the latter.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

In Durham Court, a Murder Without a Body

In Durham County Courtroom 7C recently, prosecutor Mary Jude Darrow scans a docket of first appearances, bond hearings, and probation violations. Outside, a pair of black wedges and a plastic soda bottle sit forgotten in the hall. Inside, gallery members release yawns and stretch their limbs, earning a reprimand from the bailiff. Behind the defense table, a couple of inmates from the Durham County Jail slouch and await their turn in a pew of their own.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

UNC Housekeepers Demand Fair Pay, Working Conditions

On an October day in 1997, housekeepers employed at UNC-Chapel Hill gathered in front of the steps of Memorial Hall, protesting the university’s failure to follow through with their hard-fought demands for a bargaining voice on campus and sustained audits of housekeepers’ conditions and historical contributions to campus.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
indyweeknc

Redstart Foods Is Not Your Average Meal Delivery Service

Thanksgiving may be one of America’s most established cooking holidays, but this year even the Barefoot Contessa is getting an assist in the kitchen: in an article earlier this week about the premade ingredients she’d be incorporating into her Thursday spread, Ina Garten told the New York Times “Whatever you need to do to get Thanksgiving dinner on the table is OK.”
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero

This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

First Asian American Women Elected to NC Legislature

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Voters elected Asian American women to the North Carolina legislature for the first time. Maria Cervania won House District 41 with nearly 64 percent of the vote. The district includes parts of Cary and Apex. She is in her first term as a Wake County commissioner and is the first Asian American/Pacific Islander elected to that board.
CARY, NC
indyweeknc

With the New Working Barn Cats Initiative, Feral Felines Across Orange County Are On the Job

Alvin stalks down the brick walkway in front of the Hengstenberg’s farmhouse in Bear Creek on Nov. 9 | Photo by Brett Villena. When Alvin, Simone, and Theodore were found by Orange County Animal Services earlier this year, they were hostile to any human contact. The trio of black cats had to be trapped from a distance, using baited cages and catch poles.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Hate it, but we can't ban it

Last week for print, Thomasi McDonald wrote about some Hayti residents who are unhappy with the Durham Housing Authority’s plans for affordable housing for Fayette Place, arguing that the community needs a much broader framework for tackling gentrification. Readers had thoughts. Wrote Facebook commenter and motivational speaker BASEMENT TO...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Fostering Controversy: Does Durham CPS Unfairly Keep Parents from Their Children?

This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Kellie Smith wants to spend the holidays with her children. “I missed my kids having their first steps, them crawling for the first time, them saying their first words,” she says outside the Durham County Courthouse, tears streaming. “I’ve missed so much of their life. I’d be damned if I missed another second of it.”
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Pay a Lawyer or Chance It? The Bitter Choice for Domestic Violence Survivors in Durham

Judge Amanda Maris rocked her gray chair back and forth at the mahogany bench in her courtroom, where she was hearing cases involving domestic violence. On this October morning at the Durham County Courthouse, only two people sat in the gallery. The metal hinges of the courtroom doors suddenly unlatched. A short brunette with red highlights entered and speed walked up to the table where the accuser typically sits, followed by her grandmother. The brunette, named Amy, sported a denim outfit. The grandmother wore a faded paisley blouse.
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

