North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
A Year in Triangle Google Searches
What do people in the Triangle care about? Google has the answer. The go-to search engine released its annual report of the most popular searches in the U.S. this week, including searches by people living in North Carolina and the Triangle. In Raleigh and Durham, many searchers were looking for...
NC's LGBTQ Community Struggles With More Threats, Violence as Visibility Grows
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
In the Triangle’s New Social Districts, You Can Find Hot Toddies, Hot Street Food, and Lots of Hot Takes
At five p.m. last Thursday, Durham’s new social district, the Bullpen, kicked off. At 6:45, I stop by Queeny’s off of East Chapel Hill Street, where owners Michelle Vanderwalker and Sean Umstead have converted a front storage room with a to-go window into a casual sidewalk spot to order drinks.
North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church Issues Letter of Apology for Pioneers Church In Durham
In Texas, this week, more than 400 churches voted to sever ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) over disagreements with how the denomination, which is currently navigating a looming split, handles LGBTQ+ issues. Those congregations are expected to join the conservative faction of the church—the Global Methodist Church—when the UMC meets in 2024 and votes on its official position on same-sex marriage.
Destruction of Moore County Substations Carry Steep Penalties, Especially If Linked to Domestic Terrorism
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Those responsible for shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, cutting off electricity to more than 40,000 people, could face decades in prison if apprehended and convicted. Destroying or conspiring to destroy an energy facility, like a substation, carries...
Volunteers Search for Racism Written into Durham Land Deeds
“[T]he lot hereby conveyed shall not be sold, transferred, conveyed, leased, or rented to persons of negro blood.”. That’s language taken from a 1932 deed for land in Duke Forest. Here’s another, from a plot off of Cole Mill Road: “No person of any race other than the white race shall use or occupy any building on above lot.”
A Day in the Life of a Durham Public Defender
It is a Wednesday afternoon in October in suite 4700—the Durham County Public Defender’s Office. A woman sits in the corridor, Face-timing a friend. Minutes earlier, she stood at the receptionist’s window demanding a meeting with her “new lawyer.” She wears a hat emblazoned with the words No f***s given, blue jeans, and Ugg boots; her ankle monitor adorns the latter.
Barrel Culture Brewing and Blending, Known for Imaginative Fruit-Forward Beers, Closes Its Doors
After five years on the frontlines of Durham’s fruit-forward beer movement, Barrel Culture Brewing and Blending will close its doors at the end of this month, the brewery announced yesterday. “We have had our shares of ups and downs, and have continued to navigate through them to keep our...
Time Is a Terrible and Beautiful Thing in Durham Poet Laura Jaramillo's New Collection, "Making Water"
Laura Jaramillo’s newest poetry collection, Making Water, is a probing, pensive journey through life’s dichotomies, pressing readers to ask what we can learn from witnessing the transformational impact of time and memory. Jaramillo, who holds a PhD in critical theory from Duke University, roots much of this journey...
It's Giving Tuesday: Ten Local Nonprofits That Deserve Support
The holiday season is a time for giving: to friends, to family, but also to the people who work hard yearlong to help others. Here are our picks for local nonprofits that deserve a financial boost this year. 1. Carolina Abortion Fund. With abortion rights at risk in North Carolina,...
In Durham Court, a Murder Without a Body
In Durham County Courtroom 7C recently, prosecutor Mary Jude Darrow scans a docket of first appearances, bond hearings, and probation violations. Outside, a pair of black wedges and a plastic soda bottle sit forgotten in the hall. Inside, gallery members release yawns and stretch their limbs, earning a reprimand from the bailiff. Behind the defense table, a couple of inmates from the Durham County Jail slouch and await their turn in a pew of their own.
UNC Housekeepers Demand Fair Pay, Working Conditions
On an October day in 1997, housekeepers employed at UNC-Chapel Hill gathered in front of the steps of Memorial Hall, protesting the university’s failure to follow through with their hard-fought demands for a bargaining voice on campus and sustained audits of housekeepers’ conditions and historical contributions to campus.
Redstart Foods Is Not Your Average Meal Delivery Service
Thanksgiving may be one of America’s most established cooking holidays, but this year even the Barefoot Contessa is getting an assist in the kitchen: in an article earlier this week about the premade ingredients she’d be incorporating into her Thursday spread, Ina Garten told the New York Times “Whatever you need to do to get Thanksgiving dinner on the table is OK.”
A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero
This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
First Asian American Women Elected to NC Legislature
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Voters elected Asian American women to the North Carolina legislature for the first time. Maria Cervania won House District 41 with nearly 64 percent of the vote. The district includes parts of Cary and Apex. She is in her first term as a Wake County commissioner and is the first Asian American/Pacific Islander elected to that board.
With the New Working Barn Cats Initiative, Feral Felines Across Orange County Are On the Job
Alvin stalks down the brick walkway in front of the Hengstenberg’s farmhouse in Bear Creek on Nov. 9 | Photo by Brett Villena. When Alvin, Simone, and Theodore were found by Orange County Animal Services earlier this year, they were hostile to any human contact. The trio of black cats had to be trapped from a distance, using baited cages and catch poles.
New Durham Cocktail Bar The Waiting Room Aims to Be a Pre-Dinner Stopping Point
Most new businesses might aspire to be the final destination in a customer's given evening, but close friends Nick Singh and Buddy Maynard have a lower-key vision of their upscale new cocktail bar: The Waiting Room. Singh (who co-owns The Nomad in Hillsborough) and Maynard, are British and North Carolinian,...
Backtalk: Hate it, but we can't ban it
Last week for print, Thomasi McDonald wrote about some Hayti residents who are unhappy with the Durham Housing Authority’s plans for affordable housing for Fayette Place, arguing that the community needs a much broader framework for tackling gentrification. Readers had thoughts. Wrote Facebook commenter and motivational speaker BASEMENT TO...
Fostering Controversy: Does Durham CPS Unfairly Keep Parents from Their Children?
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Kellie Smith wants to spend the holidays with her children. “I missed my kids having their first steps, them crawling for the first time, them saying their first words,” she says outside the Durham County Courthouse, tears streaming. “I’ve missed so much of their life. I’d be damned if I missed another second of it.”
Pay a Lawyer or Chance It? The Bitter Choice for Domestic Violence Survivors in Durham
Judge Amanda Maris rocked her gray chair back and forth at the mahogany bench in her courtroom, where she was hearing cases involving domestic violence. On this October morning at the Durham County Courthouse, only two people sat in the gallery. The metal hinges of the courtroom doors suddenly unlatched. A short brunette with red highlights entered and speed walked up to the table where the accuser typically sits, followed by her grandmother. The brunette, named Amy, sported a denim outfit. The grandmother wore a faded paisley blouse.
