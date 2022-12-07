12.11.2022 | 12:15 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan. It was reported the truck was traveling northbound on Clearwood St. The truck attempted to pass another vehicle that was driving slower. At the same time the red sedan was traveling eastbound on Tavenor Ln attempting to make a U turn in the intersection. The pickup truck crashed into the passenger side of the sedan. Both vehicles came to a stop a few yards from the intersection. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the pickup truck has been detained, pending Intox investigation. At this time it appears the two drivers were the only occupants in both vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO