The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 4

Tree Hugger
7d ago

Dear Lord, please bless and comfort everyone involved in this horrible tragedy. Please be with the families who will have one less seat at the table, especially at Christmas. 🙏

cw39.com

Man charged with DWI manslaughter in fatal crash, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman on the Northwest Freeway after midnight on Sunday morning. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that happened at the 10200 block of the Northwest Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car caught fire

HOUSTON - One car was said to have caught fire after a crash in southwest Houston where one person has died. Officials say they received a call around 5 p.m. after two cars got into a crash in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near BraeBurn Country Club.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

One Killed After Driver Attempts To Pass Slow Car | Houston

12.11.2022 | 12:15 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan. It was reported the truck was traveling northbound on Clearwood St. The truck attempted to pass another vehicle that was driving slower. At the same time the red sedan was traveling eastbound on Tavenor Ln attempting to make a U turn in the intersection. The pickup truck crashed into the passenger side of the sedan. Both vehicles came to a stop a few yards from the intersection. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the pickup truck has been detained, pending Intox investigation. At this time it appears the two drivers were the only occupants in both vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in Cloverleaf, may have been self-inflicted, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cloverleaf. Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the 14000 block of Oak Leaf Lane. When crews arrived, they found a man shot in the ribs. Investigators say...
CLOVERLEAF, TX
WAFB.com

Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning

WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning. Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.
WEBSTER, TX

Comments / 0

