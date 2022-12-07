Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
7d ago
Dear Lord, please bless and comfort everyone involved in this horrible tragedy. Please be with the families who will have one less seat at the table, especially at Christmas. 🙏
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Related
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Monday. The crash happened in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near Braeburn Country Club at around 5 p.m.
Man crossing West Little York hit and killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, deputies say
Investigators said the 18-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene. Deputies had a warning about walking near busy roads.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Montgomery County on Sunday. The crash happened on State Highway 105 near Walker Road at around 10:30 a.m.
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Harris County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
cw39.com
Man charged with DWI manslaughter in fatal crash, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman on the Northwest Freeway after midnight on Sunday morning. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that happened at the 10200 block of the Northwest Freeway.
fox26houston.com
1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car caught fire
HOUSTON - One car was said to have caught fire after a crash in southwest Houston where one person has died. Officials say they received a call around 5 p.m. after two cars got into a crash in the 8100 block of Bissonnet and Brae Acres near BraeBurn Country Club.
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
onscene.tv
One Killed After Driver Attempts To Pass Slow Car | Houston
12.11.2022 | 12:15 AM | HOUSTON – HPD VCD units are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan. It was reported the truck was traveling northbound on Clearwood St. The truck attempted to pass another vehicle that was driving slower. At the same time the red sedan was traveling eastbound on Tavenor Ln attempting to make a U turn in the intersection. The pickup truck crashed into the passenger side of the sedan. Both vehicles came to a stop a few yards from the intersection. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver of the pickup truck has been detained, pending Intox investigation. At this time it appears the two drivers were the only occupants in both vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox26houston.com
Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Houston. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 7950 Westheimer Road.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
cw39.com
Man shot in Cloverleaf, may have been self-inflicted, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cloverleaf. Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the 14000 block of Oak Leaf Lane. When crews arrived, they found a man shot in the ribs. Investigators say...
mocomotive.com
2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in north Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A head-on collision in north Montgomery County left two people dead and another critically hurt early Sunday, according to authorities. It happened after 1 a.m. along State Highway 105 near South Walker Road between Cut and Shoot and Cleveland. Investigators said the driver of a…
Westbound traffic back to normal after deadly crash blocks North Loop at North Main, HPD says
Drivers traveling through the area were forced to travel through the scene in one lane Friday afternoon.
WAFB.com
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
7-year-old tells only ABC13 about surviving church bus crash in east Harris County
A child who survived a graphic bus crash tells only ABC13 about her recovery after her arm was stuck through the window as she watched her bleeding sister get pulled away.
inforney.com
Man killed by troopers was hauling 250 lbs of cocaine, caused multiple crashes, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. - Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say.
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
fox26houston.com
Webster police searching for teen who never made it to class Monday morning
WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Monday morning. Police say Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, 17, was last seen in the morning leaving the 500 block of W NASA Parkway to get on the school bus. However, police say he never made it to his first period class at Clear Creek High School.
Comments / 4