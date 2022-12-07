CHRISTMAS LIST

Christmas is just around the corner. Those who haven’t pulled the trigger on a gift for the outdoors junkie on their hit list had better get to it. Here are 10 ideas to ponder for the main menu or as stocking stuffers: * B&W Tow and Stow Drop Hitch: It’s a high quality, heavy duty towing hitch available with a range of height adjustments and a rotating ball assembly that allows for towing trailers with ball receptacles of different sizes. It’s like having multiple hitches with varied drops/rise heights and multiple ball sizes all in one — no more swapping hitch balls.

The tri-ball ball model accommodates three trailer coupler sizes — 1 7/8, 2 and 2 5/16-inch. Available in multiple drop ranges (3-9 inches) and receiver hitch shank sizes — 2, 2.5 or 3-inch. Comes with stainless steel adjustment pins for easy adjustments, removal and a neat appearance. The hitch easily stows beneath the bumper when not in use to avoid banging your shins or dragging on unlevel ground. Costs $239 to $399. bwtrailerhitchers.com.

* Costa Del Mar Jose Pro Sunglasses: Built around Costa’s best-selling Jose frame, the shades feature six performance additions to help anglers manage sweat, reduce fogging and keep their frames locked in place. Among them are adjustable nose pads, sweat management channels along the temples, eye wire drains to prevent sweat/ water from pooling, sun-blocking side shields, non-slip earpieces and metal slots for securing neck straps. Available in two frame colors (Midnight Blue and Matte Black) and varied polarized glass lens colors to suit varied light/ fishing situations. Cost is $284; costadelmar.com.

* B&C Books and Goodies for Hunters: The Boone and Crockett Club (boone-crockett.org) maintains a library of books and other goodies that any serious big game hunter would love to own. Two books that belong in every deer hunter’s collection are Records of North American Whitetail Deer, 6th Edition ($60) and How to Score North American Big Game, 5th Edition ($45). The organization also offers a complete field scoring kit with a hard case ($119.95), a wild game cooking manual, knives and all sorts of apparel. Check it out at boone-crockett.org.

Guided Fishing Trip to O.H. Ivie and Others: Lake O.H. near San Angelo is the hottest big bass lake in America right now. Winter and through spring rank among the best times to catch one. Several guides who specialize in targeting big bass with forward-facing sonar are in operation at ‘Ivie. Three of best are Brandon Burks (817-694-0591), Brady Stanford (806-470-0638) and Brett Cannon, (954650-0915).

Other specialty guide trips to choose from: * Lake Buchanan, Ken Milam, stripers/hybrids (striperfever. com), 325-379-2051. * Lake Tawakoni, Michael Littlejohn, trophy blue catfish, hybrids, (tawakoniguideservice.com) 903-441-3937.

* Lake Texoma, Bill Carey, striped bass, (striperexpress. com), 903-786-4477.

* Toledo Bend, Stephen Johnston, crappie and bass, (409-579-4213); Tommy Martin, bass, 936-676-8394; Ben Matsubu, crappie and bass; 903-245-6631.

* Sam Rayburn, Brian Branum, bass, 409-698-6075; Randy Dearman, crappie, 936-328-0864 * Lake Palestine, Ricky Vandergriff, bass, crappie, catfish, 903-530-2201; Tom Mayne, bass, crappie, 903-2799083.

* Lake Fork, Brooks Rogers, bass, 903-780-0680; Mark Stevenson, bass, 903-765-3120; Gary Paris, crappie catfish, 903-497-6028.

* Richland Chambers - Royce Simmons, catfish, white bass, 903-389-4117.

Bass Boat Saver: A spray on, wipe off detailing formula that removes road grime, scum lines and other junk that may collect on a fiberglass boat’s finish during a day on the water. Leaves behind a slick, fresh-waxed look while providing a thin coating that repels dirt and protects the boat’s finish against harmful UV rays. BBS gives vinyl seats a deep, rich color and keeps plastic and rubber looking new. Also removes coffee and blood stains from carpet, but is not recommended for use on electronic face plates or screens. Sells for $43.95 per gallon or 2-pack 24-ounce spray bottles for $32.00. Find it at bassboatsaver.com or local dealers.

* Loc-R-Bar Alarm Padlock: The waterproof padlock doubles as a burglar alarm to help deter thieves from messing with your stuff. Designed for use with Loc-R-Bar boat security bar, but also can be used to secure valuables in storage sheds and other compartments. Triggered by vibration, the battery-operated alarm sounds off at 100 decibels at 10 second intervals. Use the key to reverse the lock the shackle to disarm the alarm for travel. Cost is , $48.99. thmarinesupplies.com.

Fish Monkey Wooly Gloves: Half-fingered fishing gloves made from wool to provide excellent insulation while wicking moisture to help keep the hands warm. Fish Monkey says the gloves can absorb up to 30 percent of their weight in water without feeling heavy or damp. Fashioned with synthetic leather palms for added protection and a good grip in wet conditions. Cost is $22.95 per pair. fishmonkeygloves.com.

Gift of Plastic: Going plastic is the holiday shopping version of Easy St. Most major sporting goods retailers offer eGift Cards. The gift cards can be purchased for various dollar amounts either in-store or online using a credit card.

It’s a great option if you are buying at the last minute for someone out of town. Just provide a valid e-mail for the recipient and the retailer takes it from there. In many cases, eGift Cards can be customized with a special jingle.

Ground Blind: Ground blinds are becoming increasingly popular with deer and turkey hunters, largely because of their portability and convenience. There are number good ones out there at a variety of price points. Ameristep’s Care Taker weighs in at only 13.5 pounds and offers a roomy foot print, nine window openings, shoot-through mesh windows and a durable fabric shell made from DuraShell Plus. A rugged Spider Hub frame sets up and breaks down easily. Sells for $164.99 at ameristep.com.

Lew’s Speed Spool LFS Baitcasting Reel: A solid baitcasting reel for about $100. Built with quality components including a lightweight aluminum frame, 10 ball bearings, magnetic braking, 15-pound drag and a beefy aluminum handle with big paddle grips. Available in left or right hand models and four gear ratios. Sells for $99.99, lews.com.

Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches, Tx. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com .

CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman CountyFrom TPWD Reports Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was recently detected in a whitetail buck shot in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county, according to reports from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. TPWD and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.

Prior to this detection, the high-fence release site was identified as a “trace herd” property to the Hunt County CWD-positive deer breeding facility reported on March 31, 2021, meaning deer were transferred from the Hunt County facility to this release site prior to discovery of CWD in that facility, the TPWD report says. Plans to conduct additional CWD investigations are underway.

“The incubation period of CWD can span years, creating disease detection and management challenges as seen in this recent detection,” said Andy Schwartz, TAHC Executive Director and State Veterinarian.

Animal health and wildlife officials will continue investigations to determine the extent of the disease within the property and mitigate risks to Texas’ CWD-susceptible species. Adequate surveillance and quick detection of CWD can help mitigate the disease’s spread.

“The discovery of CWD on this ranch is an unfortunate situation that TPWD and TAHC take very seriously,” said John Silovsky, TPWD Wildlife Division Director. “Both agencies will respond appropriately to this matter to protect the state’s susceptible species from further disease exposure. Hunters are reminded of the requirement to bring their harvested deer to the check station within 48 hours of harvest.”

TPWD says the recent confirmation of CWD in Kaufman County is a good reminder to those hunting in CWD surveillance and containment zones to know the submission requirements for CWD susceptible species. Additionally, hunters outside of established surveillance and containment zones are encouraged to voluntarily submit their harvest for testing at a check station, for free, before heading home from the field. A map of TPWD check stations for all CWD zones can be found on the TPWD website.