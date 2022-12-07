No updates on the three girls found in lake

On Wednesday, November 30, Sergeant Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety updated the Journal Sun that case of the three young girls was still under investigation by the Texas Rangers, and no new information could be released to the public at this time.

On Friday, August 5, Sgt. Williams confirmed that indeed the three girls were sisters and that the Texas Rangers were investigating. However other than that there have been few updates. “At the request of the Cass County Sheriff ’s Office, the Texas Rangers are investigating the drowning deaths of three juveniles, ages 5,8, and 9). The drowning occurred on July 30, 2022, around 2:00 a.m. at a private pond off of SH 77. The three siblings had been reported missing around 10:00 p.m. the previous night. This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when it is available.”

A number of calls continue to be received by the Journal-Sun with questions, and information saying there was an arrest. So far that information is not accurate. Wiliams said in August there had not been arrests in the case. It is still being investigated. It is also still unclear whether it was an accident, or otherwise.

At 12:45 a.m. last night it was released from Game Warden, Shawn Hervey, that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County Sheriff ’s office, ESD2 Cass County are actively searching for three missing juveniles in Cass County. The search is centered around a private pond off state highway 77. Will update when info is available.”

At 2:03 am it was announced that all three victims were recovered from a private pond. Ages 9,8 and 5. It was later reported that they were all sisters from Cass County and in an apparent accident, drowned from shore.

Hervey later said that they were able to locate the girls because of clothes by the pond. At the time Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe told the Texarkana Gazette that “a dive team was called in to search the water and hours later, around 3 a.m., the bodies of the girls were recovered.“ We have no idea what the girls were doing there,” Rowe later told the Gazette. Since the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers Rowe has no further comment as the case received national attention.

According to reports, “A family friend was reportedly watching over the three children and their other siblings when their mother Shommaonique, 28, was at work. Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, went missing from their Atlanta home around 10 pm on Friday. The babysitter called 911 to report that they had disappeared, and a multi-agency search for the girls subsequently began.”

It has also been reported that the bodies were sent for autopsies. No results have been reported. At the scene, clothing articles and a bicycle were found. There is no word back whether the bicycle was the girls’.

Bre Oliver (Shommaonique Oliver), mother of the children announced on Facebook. “My heart it hurt so bad because my babies are gone to be with the lord & I know everyone has a role on earth but their roles were too short. They had a long life ahead of them, and now they will never get to grow up into the young ladies I know they were going to be,” she wrote. “Just know mama loves you no matter what, say hi to grannies for me. it’s not goodbye it’s see you later my sweet angels.”

A GoFundMe for the girls to help with funeral costs and other related expenses was set up by the mother. The goal was met and paid out. It was also reported additional resources were donated.

This is still an active investigation. As more information is released, the Journal- Sun will update the story. If you have any information regarding this case please contact Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety or the local authorities with a tip.