Atlanta, TX

Atlanta Chamber holds movie-themed Christmas parade

By Emily Sanders
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)
 4 days ago
One might ask what Kevin McCallister, George Bailey, beauty queens, and diesel trucks have in common.

All of them and more were spotted downtown Saturday for Atlanta’s large-scale, movie- themed parade. Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce saw a huge turnout, with committed character portrayals that had area businesses, churches, and youth groups cutting up with the crowd Saturday as the parade winded through East Main Street, chucking goodies all along the way.

Game Time Pest Control and Family Eye Care Clinic both did their take on the Home Alone movies, with Queen City of Assembly of God taking on It’s A Wonderful Life (with Jesus).

Frosty The Swole-Man was a clever character arch created by Cass County Fitness to remind us we can always visit them to get back in shape after making merry and having one too many slices of holiday ham.

Atlanta, Queen City, and Linden marching bands swept the crowd off their feet with their rolling rhythms and bombastic beats. Classic cars were popular amongst the crowd, while about a dozen log trucks and a monster truck weaved through, wowing the crowd.

Kids, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins turned out in scores to see loved ones and maybe grab a snicker or two while festivities marked the beginning of the Christmas Holiday season in a fun and unique way.

