MUMS places second overall at TMSCA meet

In Nov. the MUMS Math and Science Teams met at Atlanta Middle School for the first TMSCA Meet of the season. MUMS placed second overall. Fourteen medals were won by students placing in the top 5 of their events.

Number Sense - first place team, General Math first place team and Science - second place team.

Sixth grade: TJ Rose - first place Number Sense, first place General Math, and first place Science; Max Ross - second Place Number Sense and third Place General Math; TJ Easley - fifth Place Number Sense and Braxton Jones - ninth Place Number Sense and 10th Place General Math.

Seventh grade: Jayden Nevins - first Place Number Sense and third Place General Math; Landry Blythe sixth Place Number Sense and seventh Place General Math; Sara Jones - seventh Place Number Sense; Abby Sutton - ninth Place Calculator and Gerald Malina - 10th Place Science.

Eighth grade: Abigail Bickham - second Place Number Sense and second Place General Math; Gabbie Mendoza - fifth Place Number Sense and first Place General Math; Ryland Durmon - fourth Place Number Sense and sixth Place General Math; Ariana Robison - sixth Place Calculator; Mallory Hamilton - eighth Place Calculator; Iris Davis - third Place Science; Anna Leigh Young - eighth Place Science and Cameron Clarke - ninth Place Science.