ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

MUMS places second overall at TMSCA meet

By Phyllis Warren
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8DJl_0jaE9jPJ00

In Nov. the MUMS Math and Science Teams met at Atlanta Middle School for the first TMSCA Meet of the season. MUMS placed second overall. Fourteen medals were won by students placing in the top 5 of their events.

Number Sense - first place team, General Math first place team and Science - second place team.

Sixth grade: TJ Rose - first place Number Sense, first place General Math, and first place Science; Max Ross - second Place Number Sense and third Place General Math; TJ Easley - fifth Place Number Sense and Braxton Jones - ninth Place Number Sense and 10th Place General Math.

Seventh grade: Jayden Nevins - first Place Number Sense and third Place General Math; Landry Blythe sixth Place Number Sense and seventh Place General Math; Sara Jones - seventh Place Number Sense; Abby Sutton - ninth Place Calculator and Gerald Malina - 10th Place Science.

Eighth grade: Abigail Bickham - second Place Number Sense and second Place General Math; Gabbie Mendoza - fifth Place Number Sense and first Place General Math; Ryland Durmon - fourth Place Number Sense and sixth Place General Math; Ariana Robison - sixth Place Calculator; Mallory Hamilton - eighth Place Calculator; Iris Davis - third Place Science; Anna Leigh Young - eighth Place Science and Cameron Clarke - ninth Place Science.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts

TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
TEXARKANA, TX
tigertimesonline.com

Making history . . . again

Hotel Grim expects to release first units within first quarter of 2023. The sound of construction fills the corners of downtown Texarkana, Texas. Banging, screeching and huge trucks surround the streets of the famous Grim Hotel. The Grim Hotel was built and opened in Texarkana on July 15, 1924. A...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?

For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Texarkana Favorite Restaurant Welcomes New Head Chef

We all love our local restaurants in Texarkana. From the good-ole home cooking to the truly unique we really have a great selection of places to experience some great food. There is one Texaerkana favorite that has something new that I want to talk about. Twisted Fork Grill and Lounge...
TEXARKANA, TX
lsonews.com

Another power plant lake going cold

Bass anglers love power plant lakes in winter, mainly, because they catch more fish in the warmer waters. A favorite East Texas power plant lake, Brandy Branch Reservoir, likely won’t be hosting as many local bass club tournaments next winter. Southwestern Electric Power Company announced the Pirkey Power Plant, a large coal-powered plant that warms the waters of the small lake, would be closed in March 2023.
HALLSVILLE, TX
KTBS

Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Runoff decides Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. WINNER: Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. WINNER: Alan Jackson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
marioncoherald.com

Committee chaired by Hughes subpoenas Wall Street firm to hearing in Marshall

A state Senate committee has issued a subpoena, requesting BlackRock Inc. to provide specific documents related to the world’s largest money manager’s environmental, social and governance practices and for its executives to testify. The Committee is chaired by Senator Bryan Hughes and the hearing has been set for...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Scattered showers today; severe chance next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A cloudy start to the day once again means we will be seeing some showers in the ArkLaTex. Highs today across much of the region will rise into the mid-70s, folks in the northwest portion of the region may only see the upper-60s. Scattered showers are once again going to move in today, this time being a little more widespread. Starting at 11 AM, we will see a line of showers beginning to move in. The line will stay together as it moves into Texarkana slowly but at 3 PM. Scattering about the ArkLaTex a bit, showers are not expected into Shreveport/Bossier City until late in the day. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-50s and low-60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

New restaurant coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)

Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)

109
Followers
113
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)

Comments / 0

Community Policy